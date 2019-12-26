ATLANTA — The 2019 LSU football season has been filled with team highs and personal lows for a prominent member of the Tigers’ vastly improved offensive line.
The good: Junior tackle Saahdiq Charles has started seven games for top-ranked LSU, which is 13-0 going into its College Football Playoff semifinal game on Saturday against No. 4 Oklahoma in Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
The bad: Charles had to sit six games for what Ed Orgeron called a “coach’s decision,” leaving the Tigers without their starting left tackle — whose responsibility on passing plays is to protect Joe Burrow’s blindside.
Basically, Charles, who’s started 26 of 30 games he's played in since signing with LSU in 2017, played in alternating games with one notable exception.
After being held out of the season opener with Georgia Southern, he was in the lineup for the Texas, Vanderbilt and Florida games before making consecutive starts against Auburn and Alabama.
After sitting out the Ole Miss and Arkansas games, he played in the regular-season finale against Texas A&M and in the Southeastern Conference championship game against Georgia.
At Peach Bowl media day Thursday, Charles said he expects to start Saturday. If he does, it will be the first time he’s started three games in a row since opening the final eight games of his sophomore season.
It was certainly an unorthodox way to go through a season, but Charles admitted he had no one to blame but himself and doesn’t have any hard feelings about how it played out.
“It was a violation of team rules, so it was my fault,” he said. “It was my responsibility. Whatever happened, happened, but it’s over with now.”
To be sure, it wasn’t an easy time for the 6-foot-5, 305-pound New Orleanian who moved to Jackson, Mississippi, with his family following Hurricane Katrina.
The silver lining was Charles was able to practice with his teammates when he was scheduled to be held out of a game and took the repetitions he got along with some mental reps to remain as sharp as possible.
“Yeah, it was tough for me not to play or be out on the field with the team,” he said. “But whenever I was out there, I took full advantage of it. I just wanted to have fun and play as hard as I could when I had the chance.”
It was still hard at times, Charles said, but guards Adrian Magee and Ed Charles helped him get through it along with second-year offensive line coach James Cregg.
“It was kind of tough, but I trust Adrian and Ed,” Charles said of the team’s top two left guards. “I always feel comfortable when I’m playing next to them, so it wasn’t that bad when I was in there.”
As a result, he said it was easier to slip back into the starting lineup.
“Whenever I didn’t play, it’s not like I didn’t practice,” Charles said. “I was practicing and still taking a lot of the reps, so our mesh was still there. It didn’t really feel like I was gone.
“Coach Cregg pulled me along, making sure I was all right or making sure I was always into it with the guys. He made sure to keep me involved.”
Charles also made sure to credit his mother, Patricia Burrell, for the moral support she provided.
“She was talking to me all the time, like we usually do,” he said. “She came to every game whether I was playing or not, and spent time with me every weekend. I was also chilling with my friends and hanging out with friends … stuff like that.”
Cregg said Charles, to his credit, made the best of a tough situation.
When the Tigers needed him most, Charles was there — playing his best games against Florida, Auburn and Georgia.
He graded out 91% against Florida; 88% against Auburn, one of the best defensive fronts in the nation; and a team-high 92% against Georgia.
“He stayed on top of it and worked; even when he was out, he was always working his craft and staying with it,” Cregg said. “He was into the drills, he was being active and getting all the reps and pushing himself.”