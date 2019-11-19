LSU's offensive line has been chosen one of 10 semifinalists for the Joe Moore Award, which goes annually to the most outstanding offensive line unit in college football.
Named after one of the most respected offensive line coaches in football, the award, which is in its fifth season, recognizes the accomplishments of players in the trenches on each and every snap of the ball.
LSU's offensive line, which is led by second-year coach James Cregg, is part of a unit that blocks for current Heisman Trophy favorite Joe Burrow.
The Tigers leads the Southeastern Conference in total offense with 556.0 yards per game, in passing offense at 390.3 yards an outing and first downs with 27.6 a game.
LSU is second in the league in passing efficiency.
The other semifinalists, in alphabetical order, are Alabama, Clemson, Georgia, Kentucky, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oregon, Washington, and Wisconsin.
With four semifinalists, the SEC is the only conference to have more than two.
This year’s semifinalists have a combined record of 86-15 and average 495.9 total yards a game, which is 90 yards more than the national average of 405.4.
The Joe Moore Award voting committee will announce its selection of finalists on Dec. 10 and the 2019 winner will receive a surprise visit to its campus in late December.
The 13-member Joe Moore Award voting committee judges solely on six criteria: toughness, effort, teamwork, consistency, technique and finishing.
After the finalists are selected, the winner will be decided in a vote of 200 current offensive line coaches at the FBS level, as well as former players, coaches, colleagues of Moore and select media members.