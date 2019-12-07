It may be called "The Backyard," but the scene outside Mercedes-Benz Stadium as the SEC Championship ticked nearer was nothing like you'd see behind any other Georgia home. 

There was grass, but it served as the dividing lines between rows and rows of vehicles, many dappled with LSU and Georgia colors as fans partied before the biggest game of the SEC's season. 

Check out the video below to follow along with a walk through the party scene, which featured dozens of tents, games of cornhole and even a full playground for the kids outside of the home stadium of the Atlanta Falcons. 

LSU and Georgia were scheduled to kick off at 3 p.m. (CBS). 

