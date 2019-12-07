It may be called "The Backyard," but the scene outside Mercedes-Benz Stadium as the SEC Championship ticked nearer was nothing like you'd see behind any other Georgia home.

There was grass, but it served as the dividing lines between rows and rows of vehicles, many dappled with LSU and Georgia colors as fans partied before the biggest game of the SEC's season.

Check out the video below to follow along with a walk through the party scene, which featured dozens of tents, games of cornhole and even a full playground for the kids outside of the home stadium of the Atlanta Falcons.

LSU and Georgia were scheduled to kick off at 3 p.m. (CBS).

MORE COVERAGE

+3 LSU vs. Georgia live updates: Tigers take lead, Burrow makes history on 1st drive; see scoreboard In that never-ending debate over what's more important — offense or defense? — the Southeastern Conference championship game offers a most compelling match-up. Follow live as the No. 1 Tigers (12-0, No. 2 CFP) and the No. 4 Bulldogs (11-1, No. 4 CFP) face off in a de-facto playoff quarterfinal. The winner is almost sure to make the CFP semifinals.

+2 Ed Orgeron shares LSU's 'tremendous meal' before SEC Championship, has '22 gumbos' up next ATLANTA -- As Ed Orgeron answered a question about how his team was readying for the SEC Championship with an altered travel schedule, he made…