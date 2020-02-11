Baseball season is back.

LSU's 2020 season will open at home this Friday night at 7 p.m.

The Tigers will be striving to make the College World Series for the first time since 2017.

Their first series of the season begins Feb. 14 at Alex Box Stadium against Indiana.

The Hoosiers went 37-23 last season, losing to Louisville in the NCAA Regional.

"We're going to have our hands full opening weekend," coach Paul Mainieri said in a press conference. "It's going to be a very tough opening series."

The Tigers will play 37 of their 56 games at home, and they have 27 games scheduled against teams that played in the NCAA tournament last season, including defending national champions Vanderbilt from Apr. 3-5 inside Alex Box Stadium.

LSU will also host the Wally Pontiff Jr. Classic this year instead of playing it at the Shrine on Airline. The Tigers will play Tulane in that annual game March 24.

Following a year without titles, the 2018 recruiting class forms the core of LSU's team. The now-12-man group includes the three best pitchers on the staff, the starting first baseman and the starting catcher. It also has three players — Drew Bianco, Gavin Dugas and Giovanni DiGiacomo — who may start opening night against Indiana.

Bianco, Dugas and DiGiacomo showed flashes of their talent last spring, but they needed to improve to become reliable starters.

On Friday, Bianco might play left field with DiGiacomo nearby in center. Dugas could start at second base, right field or designated hitter, depending on the lineup selected by coach Paul Mainieri. He prefers experienced players for the season opener.

So let's not forget infielder Zach Mathis.

The California native came to LSU from San Joaquin Delta College.

Last summer, LSU needed a big-swinging infielder and Mathis needed a new home. He was drafted in the 38th round by the Minnesota Twins but decided to head downstate to play for Cal State Northridge. Then CSUN coach Greg Moore was fired. Mathis started lining up visits to Power Five schools when a coach from the Prospect League (a summer collegiate wood bat league in Illinois) called LSU coach Paul Mainieri to talk the infielder up.

"At some point you just have to jump blindly, but it’s been a great move for us," Mainieri said. "Mathis is a great kid with a great personality. Loves to play, appreciative. We’re excited about him.”

At San Joaquin, Mathis earned All-American honors posting some stellar two-year career numbers: .352 average, 14 home runs, 48 doubles and 134 RBIs in 99 games.

“He’s a really good player,” Mainieri said. “We’re very fortunate to have him.

Next up, coaching.

LSU's hitting coach Eddie Smith has three main goals for the season: lead the Southeastern Conference in runs per game, on-base plus slugging percentage (OPS) and a defensive metric called plus/minus, which measures runs saved.

Smith believes a correlation exists between successful offensive teams and OPS. The percentage calculates a player’s ability to reach base and hit for power.

“Somehow, someway,” Smith said, “you’ve got to find a way to win that battle.”