As of Monday there were 24 days left in 2020.

There isn’t a sentient being on this planet who isn’t eager to put this reeking mound of refuse of a year in their rear-view mirror.

You can certainly count Ed Orgeron and his LSU football program in that number.

Orgeron said Monday during his weekly media video conference “We don’t talk about 2021. We talk about finishing 2020.”

Well, that’s partially true. And it is a thread of a silver lining for beaten down LSU football fans who are wondering how much of a price must be paid to the football gods for the perfection that was the 2019 season.

Twenty twenty-one basically started for LSU at halftime of Saturday’s Alabama game. Down 45-17 with no hope of rescue from their desert island, the Tigers were done. Well on their way to a 3-5 record, their season was basically over with the slim flicker of a dream upset against the team LSU loves to beat the most long extinguished.

Yes two regular season games against Florida and Ole Miss likely remain, followed (again likely) by a bowl game somewhere as everyone in the FBS is bowl eligible this season because of the upheaval of the coronavirus pandemic. But with Alabama in the books, there is little LSU can do the rest of the way that will lift the spirits.

What Orgeron said was partially true because he spoke Monday of re-recruiting draft eligible players who are considering leaving LSU early. To be completely frank, there is no player on this team who couldn’t benefit from returning for another year. Orgeron said some are “dead set on going.” Whoever those players are, they are making enormous, potentially multi-million dollar mistakes.

LSU has worked hard to cultivate the brand of being NFLSU, the school where you come to prepare for the pros and cash in big. It’s a brand that must change to avoid some of the player personnel churn that has frankly come to hinder this program. The Tigers need to retain the players who left and should have stayed last year, like Jacob Phillips and Saahdiq Charles. Or like Ed Ingram and Ali Gaye and JaCoby Stevens this year.

Getting players to return is one thing. Having this staff return intact is certainly something else.

After climbing out of the smoking crater that was the 55-17 loss to Alabama (the Crimson Tide could have made it 70-17 if it wanted), Orgeron said he would evaluate the program at the end of this season. That means, basically, his coaching staff.

After the way this season has gone, yes a season rife with a record number of NFL draftees and a chorus line of injuries and opt outs, there can’t be any one on LSU’s coaching staff who feels comfortable in their job security. Every position group has underperformed and or underwhelmed to a certain degree this season. Or in multiple games. If you pressed me, I’d say the coach whose unit has done the best job is special teams coordinator Greg McMahon, but there were glitches against Alabama, too. Kayshon Boutte’s kickoff muff that forced LSU to start from its 5-yard line down 21-0 comes to mind.

The defense in the second coming of defensive coordinator Bo Pelini has been historically atrocious aside from some bright spots at Arkansas and a strong showing at Texas A&M. Otherwise it has been one all-time bad performance after another, from the record 623 yards passing allowed in the Mississippi State opener to the most points ever scored by Alabama against LSU. A game in which Orgeron admitted they should have had All-American Derek Stingley on All-American Alabama receiver DeVonta Smith more in coverage, a stunning revelation.

There are similar criticisms for the offense, too. LSU had momentum on its first drive against Bama, momentum that evaporated when the offensive brain trust of Steve Ensminger and Scott Linehan sent Tyrion Davis-Price into a stone wall instead of sneaking it with 6-foot-5 quarterback TJ Finley. LSU did call a sneak for Finley later in the game and he gained 5 yards.

Orgeron said they should have called a sneak. He clearly has not done enough to override his coordinators (which Orgeron has never been) when they make decisions he doesn’t like.

Coach O of course has the final decisions to make: who gets to remain on his staff or goes. And it is hard to conceive that an assistant or multiple assistants won’t go after this season. There is no other way to convince boosters, recruits and rank-and-file fans expected to re-fill Tiger Stadium in the post-pandemic future that the program is going to make a V-shaped recovery to championship contention.

The question becomes whether Orgeron is the man to make the right hires. His record is mixed. Offensive coordinator Matt Canada was a big miss chemistry wise. Pelini hasn’t panned out. There are numerous other position coach hires, the most striking success by far being former passing game coordinator Joe Brady from the Saints, the straw that mixed the potent concoction that became the incomparable 2019 season.

There is no way to tell the future regarding which assistants may go and who Orgeron may bring in to replace them. But there is no way to deny that such moves are critical to Orgeron’s future as well.

There are still games to win in 2020. But 2021 starts right now.