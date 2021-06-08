A recurring hamstring injury will probably bench LSU center fielder Giovanni DiGiacomo for the NCAA super regional at Tennessee, LSU coach Paul Mainieri said Tuesday.

“That hamstring is still bothering him,” Mainieri said after the team arrived at Alex Box Stadium from its winning run in the NCAA Eugene Regional. “I’d think he’s out for the weekend.”

DiGiacomo played Sunday in LSU’s first game, a 9-4 victory over Gonzaga, but was replaced in center by Drew Bianco for LSU’s two wins over Oregon on Sunday night and Monday.

DiGiacomo has missed roughly half the season, playing in 31 of the Tigers’ 61 games with 29 starts. He’s batting .293 with two home runs and 16 RBIs.

LSU plays at No. 3 national seed Tennessee at 6 p.m. CDT Saturday on ESPN2, at 11 a.m. or 2 p.m. Sunday on ESPN2 or ESPNU and Monday if necessary at 3 p.m. or 6 p.m., also on ESPN2 or ESPNU.