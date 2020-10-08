Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz said Thursday night on his weekly radio show that Mizzou has at least seven players who will miss Saturday's game against LSU because of coronavirus concerns.
Missouri had one player test positive for COVID-19 and six others in quarantine because of close contacts with that player.
Missouri also was tested Thursday and hadn't received those results yet.
Drinkwitz didn't say which players were out but did remark that fans would "know soon enough as soon as we take the football field," perhaps implying that notable players would be missing.
LSU is set to take on Missouri at 11 a.m. Saturday at Faurot Field in a game that was moved from Saturday night at Tiger Stadium to stay out of the way of Hurricane Delta.
Now 2020's other favorite mayhem, the coronavirus pandemic, is having an impact, too.
"I think we all really took a lesson last week when the President of the United States is able to contract the virus," Drinkwitz said. "I think we can do as great a job as we can, but we all got to practice safe social distancing. We've got to wash our hands. Testing can only do so much. Specifically when we're traveling, it just puts us in a very difficult position, and we're trying to all do the very best we can to play football. Nobody's intentionally out there not trying to follow protocols. It is what it is, and we're trying to make the most of the opportunity that we have to play."