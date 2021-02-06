As he talks to the younger players on LSU’s baseball team, Giovanni DiGiacomo advises them to treat every at-bat, every game and every weekend separate from one another so their performances — negative or positive — don’t spill into the next opportunity.

“You can't let what already happened affect the next game,” DiGiacomo said. “You can only learn from it.”

DiGiacomo speaks from experience, and he must remind himself of the same lesson. As he approaches his junior season, a pivotal one in the career of college baseball players, he believes the message he shares with teammates provides the key to becoming more consistent, one of the only things holding him back.

“It's something I've battled with for quite some time,” DiGiacomo said. “It's really focusing mentally, more than anything, and locking in and controlling my controllables each day and not letting a past at-bat affect me.”

So far, brilliant flashes and frustrating stretches have littered DiGiacomo’s career. He had five hits through the first three weeks of the 2020 season as he struggled to remain in the starting lineup. Then he went 8-for-14 over a four-game stretch, a tear that raised his batting average to .382 before going 0-for-3 in LSU’s last game.

Lulls help define baseball, a sport in which success equals three hits in 10 at-bats, but coach Paul Mainieri often says he wants more consistency from DiGiacomo at the plate.

Mainieri described DiGiacomo as possibly the fastest player in the Southeastern Conference, and Mainieri wants to use his speed like LSU did last season, when DiGiacomo went 5-for-6 on stolen base attempts. He can’t if DiGiacomo doesn’t reach first base.

“He's capable of hitting well,” Mainieri said. “He's done it many times. He's just been inconsistent in making contact. He doesn't take full advantage of that speed by putting the ball on the ground.”

Ideally, Mainieri said, DiGiacomo’s career path will resemble Andrew Stevenson. The former LSU outfielder batted .193 his freshman year. Then his sophomore season, he led the Tigers with a .335 batting average as the starting center fielder. He hit .348 his junior year before the Washington Nationals drafted him in the second round.

With a similar amount of playing time, DiGiacomo batted .275 as LSU's fourth outfielder his freshman year. Then, after moving in-and-out of the lineup at the beginning of his sophomore season, DiGiacomo recorded 11 hits over six games.

DiGiacomo had worked on his approach with hitting coach Eddie Smith. He focused on opposite-field line drives, noticing the pitcher’s release point and relaxing when he walked toward the plate. They discussed the importance of maintaining a routine, and as DiGiacomo repeated his approach, he finished the season with the highest batting average, .351, on the team.

He might have finished his sophomore year like Stevenson, but there was no way to tell if he would have carried his success through conference play or if his streak to end the season was an aberration.

“The extremes were way up here and way [down] here as well,” Mainieri said. “If we could try to get it a little bit more consistent, his speed is such a great asset. If he can just put the ball in play, he's going to make more things happen.”

Either way, DiGiacomo will likely start the season in center field because of his defensive range and a skill set Mainieri said “makes me think he's going to be an everyday guy.”

DiGiacomo has continued working with Smith on his mental focus and that ability to treat every moment separate from the next, all with the goal to become a more consistent hitter. If the work translates and DiGiacomo puts the ball in play more often, he’ll become one of LSU’s best players, an asset at the top of the lineup whose speed stresses opposing infields.

“I was just in my own head a little too much,” DiGiacomo said. “I think I'm right on top of it. I feel more ready than I've ever felt.”