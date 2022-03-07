BELGRADE, Serbia — Olympic champion Armand Duplantis broke his own world pole vault record with a 6.19-meter clearance at the Belgrade Indoor Meeting on Monday.
Duplantis' clearance is the equivalent of 20.3 feet.
Duplantis set the record of 6.18 in February 2020 indoors in Glasgow.
The Olympic champion from the summer of 2021 had tried to eclipse this bar of 6.19 meters for quite some time dating to his previous world record of 6.18 meters that he cleared on Feb. 15, 2020. The clearance of 6.19 meters obviously sets the world record, but it also gives him four of the six highest bars ever cleared in history.
Duplantis was the lone competitor remaining in the event after his first clearance of 5.61 meters. He then cleared bars of 5.85 meters and 6.00 meters.
At 6.19, he missed his first two attempts. On his third and final try, he nudged the bar slightly with his knees but it remained in place. He leaped up from the landing mat and punched the air in celebration.
“I think I’ve tried 6.19 meters 50 times,” Duplantis said facetiously after breaking the world record. “It’s been a long time coming. I’ve never had a height that has given me that much trouble, so it’s a very good feeling. It was really hard fought over these past two years. I’m really happy.”
He will return to the same Stark Arena in the Serbian capital this month for the world indoor championships starting March 18.