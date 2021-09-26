It took nearly 100 minutes of play, but Georgia finally got the goal it needed to put away the fifth-ranked LSU soccer team.
Mollie Belisle took a perfectly threaded pass from Kayla Bruster before putting her close range shot into the left corner of the net. The goal came as the clock was winding down on the first overtime period and lifted Georgia to a 2-1 Southeastern Conference win at the LSU Soccer Stadium.
The loss is the second consecutive for LSU (8-2-0, 1-2-0), which scored 28 goals while winning its first eight games.
LSU only scored one goal in its two losses but gave itself enough offensive chances to win Sunday. Including 12 shots on goal, LSU outshot Georgia 23-17, and put pressure on Bulldogs goalkeeper Emory Wegener, who recorded a career-high 10 saves.
“I’m proud of the players in terms of their fight-back after the loss to Ole Miss,” LSU coach Sian Hudson said. “I think we showed a lot of grit and a lot of heart, and we created some really good chances in the final third. Earlier in the season we were putting those away, and today we didn’t.”
Georgia (8-2-1, 1-1-1) scored first on a penalty kick in the 13th minute. LSU’s Wasila Diwura-Soale was called for a foul near the right corner of the penalty box, and Daniella Murguia put the ensuing penalty kick in the left side of the net.
Defending on the penalty kick was LSU goalkeeper Mollee Swift, who finished with four saves.
LSU evened the score in the 29th minute when Rammie Noel scored on a follow shot. Wegener blocked Shannon Cooke’s free kick from left of the goal, but Noel quickly put the ricochet into the net.
Both teams had scoring chances in the second half.
In the 68th minute, LSU’s Grace Haggerty came close, but her shot from 30 yards hit the right post. Maddie Moreau took a pass in front of the goal in the 77th minute, but her one-on-one shot against Wegener was high and over the goal.
Georgia’s Alexis Parker had a shot from the penalty box in the 86th minute prompting a charge from Swift, who successfully met the play and blocked Parker’s kick.
The teams appeared headed toward and the second half of overtime, when Belisle scored the game-winning golden goal.
“Kayla, who assisted me, we’re the only fifth-year seniors on the team,” said Belisle, who came into the game win an NCAA-leading 11 goals. “That was like a fairy-tale ending to the game, having the last five years come to fruition and her playing me that ball through.”
LSU’s next game is on Friday, when the Tigers play Alabama in Tuscaloosa.