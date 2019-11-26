LSU passing game coordinator Joe Brady has been named one of 15 semifinalists for the Broyles Award for college football's top assistant coach, the Frank Broyles Foundation announced Tuesday.

The 30-year-old Brady has revamped LSU's offense in tandem with offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger, and the Tigers (11-0, 7-0 Southeastern Conference) have clinched its first Western Division title since 2011.

Former defensive coordinator John Chavis won the Broyles Award in 2011, and he remains the only LSU assistant to win the award in school history.

Defensive coordinator Dave Aranda was a semifinalist in 2018.

Five finalists will be invited to Little Rock, Arkansas, where the winner will be announced on Dec. 10.

LSU's offensive success has helped propel the Tigers to a No. 1 ranking in the College Football Playoff rankings.

Orgeron called Brady "a game-changer" when formally announcing the hire in February, and he hired Brady to retool LSU's offense in tandem with Ensminger, using the West Coast and run-pass-option schemes he learned while an assistant with the New Orleans Saints and Penn State.

The results have been substantial.

LSU ranks second nationally, scoring 48.5 points per game — more than two touchdowns more than what the Tigers averaged in 2018 (32.4).

LSU ranks second nationally in total offense (561.1 yards per game) and second in yards per play (7.95), and quarterback Joe Burrow is a front-runner to win the program's first Heisman Trophy since Billy Cannon in 1959.

The 6-foot-4, 216-pound Burrow is on pace to break every single-season passing record in school history.

Orgeron has expressed that he wants to retain Brady beyond his existing contract.

LSU and Brady are working on details for a new contract, according to a source familiar with the situation.

Orgeron offered a timeline on Nov. 11, saying such a contract will be settled "after the season."

“This is Joe’s first full-time job," Orgeron said then. "I do believe he’s very loyal to LSU. I do believe he likes what’s going on at LSU, and obviously we’re gonna compete to keep him. A guy like that is going to have opportunities; but we’re gonna compete as best as we can to keep him."

Brady signed a three-year contract Feb. 3 with LSU. The deal pays him $410,000 per year in his first year, $435,000 in his second and $460,000 in his final season until the contract expires March 31, 2022.

Any new contract would need approval from the LSU Board of Supervisors, which next meets Dec. 6.

Brady is the seventh-highest-paid assistant on Orgeron's staff, which includes 10 coaches. Brady's current annual salary ranks outside the top 200 assistants nationally, according to USA Today's collected data of 2018 salaries.

Aranda's $2.5 million per year ranks first nationally among assistant coaches, and in May, Ensminger signed a two-year, $800,000-per-year contract with LSU that expires March 31, 2021.

"After the season, we have coaches that are gonna get chances to go elsewhere," Orgeron said, "but the ones that we want to keep, we’re gonna fight like heck to keep.”

2019 Broyles Award semifinalists

AUBURN – Kevin Steele, Defensive Coordinator

BAYLOR – Phil Snow, Defensive Coordinator/Safeties

CLEMSON – Jeff Scott, Co-Offensive Coordinator/WR

GEORGIA – Dan Lanning, Defensive Coordinator/Outside LBs

INDIANA – Kalen DeBoer, Offensive Coordinator/QB

LSU – Joe Brady, Passing Game Coordinator/WR

MICHIGAN – Don Brown, Defensive Coordinator

MINNESOTA – Kirk Ciarrocca, Offensive Coordinator/QB

NAVY – Brian Newberry, Defensive Coordinator/Safeties

OHIO STATE – Jeff Hafley, Co-Defensive Coordinator/Secondary

OKLAHOMA – Alex Grinch, Defensive Coordinator/ Safeties

OREGON – Andy Avalos, Defensive Coordinator

SMU – Rhett Lashlee, Offensive Coordinator/QB

WISCONSIN – Jim Leonhard, Defensive Coordinator

UTAH – Morgan Scalley, Defensive Coordinator/Safeties