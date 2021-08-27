On the first day of preseason practice and every day since, Garrett Nussmeier has stood behind sophomore Max Johnson, bobbing his head as he waits for his turn. Then the freshman quarterback steps forward to take his reps, perhaps more than he expected to receive this fall.

So much about fifth-year senior Myles Brennan’s broken left arm shaped fall camp. The injury ended any need for a quarterback competition. Johnson was instantly named the starter, allowing LSU to mold its offense around him. And in the background, Nussmeier became the second-string quarterback.

In the weeks since, Nussmeier has assuaged many of the concerns about LSU’s depth at the position after Brennan’s injury. Players have raved about him. Orgeron has complimented him. In two scrimmages, Nussmeier completed 29 of 49 passes for 533 yards and six touchdowns with one interception.

“Max is our starting quarterback,” coach Ed Orgeron said. “But if something happened with Max, I have no problem putting Garrett in. He's had a phenomenal camp.”

LSU always anticipated Nussmeier would play well. The son of former NFL quarterback and assistant coach Doug Nussmeier, he signed as a four-star quarterback considered the No. 84 overall player in the country.

Nussmeier, a Lake Charles native who went to high school in Texas, enrolled early after leading Marcus High to an undefeated regular season. He entered as the fourth quarterback on the depth chart behind Brennan, Johnson and sophomore TJ Finley. Then Finley transferred to Auburn and Brennan hurt his arm. He’ll miss at least the first half of the season.

During preseason practice, Nussmeier has flashed swagger, confidence and an arm capable of making deep throws. At one point during LSU’s second scrimmage, he unleashed a touchdown between 60 and 70 yards on fourth-and-27.

“I think Garrett’s done a great job this fall camp,” Johnson said. “I love competing, I love getting better. I think we challenge each other every day. We’re both looking forward to competing every day.”

The way Nussmeier plays, he releases passes from various angles with a whip-like action. Orgeron called him a “gunslinger.” He pushes the ball downfield. Most importantly, though, Nussmeier has improved his decision- making after struggling with interceptions this spring, balancing his aggressive approach.

“I’m not too surprised to see him go out there and make plays because that’s what he does,” senior center Liam Shanahan said. “Seeing his progression from the spring to now has been awesome. Even with Myles going down, we have a ton of talent in the QB room between Max and Garrett.”

None of this suggests Nussmeier will take over as LSU’s starting quarterback. He has worked mostly against the second-team defense.

But if another injury affects the position group and something happens to Johnson, Nussmeier’s performance during camp has given LSU confidence in its freshman backup — not only for this season, but the future as well.

“Right now, I feel good that Max is our starting quarterback and Garrett is behind him,” Orgeron said after the second scrimmage. “But I think Garrett is going to be one great quarterback. He is dynamite.”