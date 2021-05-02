LSU moved its game against Southern to Monday night because of severe weather forecasted for Tuesday. Scroll below for key information, live updates and more about the game.
WHEN: 5 p.m. Monday
WHERE: Alex Box Stadium
TV: None
ONLINE: SECN+ and Watch ESPN
RANKINGS: LSU and Southern are unranked, according to Collegiate Baseball Newspaper.
RECORDS: LSU is 26-17. Southern is 13-25.
LIKELY STARTERS: LSU – Fr. RHP Will Hellmers (6-1, 3.09 ERA, 32 IP, 10 BB, 31 SO); SU — Fr. LHP Christian Davis (0-3, 21.94 ERA, 5.1 IP, 5 BB, 3 SO)
WHAT TO WATCH FOR: Will Giovanni DiGiacomo play? LSU's junior center fielder missed the second game of the Tigers' doubleheader Saturday against Arkansas with leg cramps, according to LSU radio. LSU won the game without him, but DiGiacomo has balanced the lineup since his return from a hamstring injury. He's batting .339 this season and has four multi-hit games over the last two weeks. LSU needs him to be healthy for its upcoming series against Auburn.