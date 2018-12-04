It's that time of year. National postseason awards are being announced this week, and three LSU football players are finalists.
Here's a list that will help you keep up:
Cole Tracy
Award: Lou Groza Award (nation's top placekicker)
Announcement: Dec. 6 at 6 p.m. on ESPN, live from the college football award ceremony at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta.
Other finalists: Cooper Rothe (Wyoming); Andre Szmyt (Syracuse).
2018 awards so far: SEC Special Teams Player of the Week (three times); Four-time Lou Groza Star of the Week; AP All-SEC First Team; First Team All-SEC Coaches' Team.
Overview: Tracy drastically improved LSU's kicking game when he transferred into the program this season as a graduate from Division II Assumption College (Worcester, Massachusetts). Tracy has made the second-most field goals in the nation (25), three fewer than Syracuse's Andre Szmyt, who is also a finalist for the Groza Award. Tracy tied the school record for the longest field goal with a 54-yarder against Miami, kicked the game-winning 42-yarder against Auburn, and he tied another school record for most field goals in a game, when he kicked five in a 36-16 win over Georgia. His 113 total points scored are third-most in school history, and he is three field goals away from tying former LSU placekicker Josh Jasper (2010) for the most field goals made in a season.
Devin White
Award: Dick Butkus Award (nation's top linebacker)
Announcement: Dec. 6 at 6 p.m. on ESPN, live from the college football award ceremony at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta.
Other finalists: Josh Allen (Kentucky); Devin Bush (Michigan); Tre Lamar (Clemson); Dylan Moses (Alabama).
2018 awards so far: SEC Defensive Player of the Week (twice); AP All-SEC First Team; First Team All-SEC Coaches' Team.
Overview: White is establishing himself as one of the greatest linebackers in LSU history. No Tigers linebacker has ever won the Butkus Award, and White, a 6-foot-1, 240-pound Cotton Valley native, has made a pretty compelling case to win. White leads the Butkus finalists with 115 total tackles, which are tied for 28th nationally, and he trails only Arkansas linebacker De'Jon Harris (118 tackles) for the most tackles in the Southeastern Conference. White leads LSU with 12 tackles for loss, and his two forced fumbles include a strip fumble against Texas A&M that resulted in a defensive touchdown. White lived up to his preseason All-America nomination from USA Today, and he became the seventh player in LSU history to record 100 tackles in consecutive seasons. White is considered by multiple media organizations as a projected first-round pick in the 2019 NFL draft. He has not yet announced his decision, but he announced Monday that he will be playing in the Fiesta Bowl against No. 8 Central Florida.
Greedy Williams
Award: Jim Thorpe Award (nation's top defensive back)
Announcement: Dec. 6 at 6 p.m. on ESPN, live from the college football award ceremony at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta.
Other finalists: Deandre Baker (Georgia); Julian Love (Notre Dame).
2018 awards so far: AP All-SEC First Team; First Team All-SEC Coaches' Team.
Overview: Williams has provided another year of evidence to support LSU's self-proclaimed status as "Defensive Back University." If the 6-foot-3, 184-pound Shreveport native wins the Thorpe Award, he would become the third LSU player in history to win, joining Morris Claiborne (2011) and Patrick Peterson (2010). Williams has started every game at right cornerback, anchoring a pass defense that ranks 44th nationally (206.8 yards allowed per game) and is tied for the 10th-most interceptions (16). Williams, a redshirt sophomore, recorded two interceptions this season, and Auburn coach Gus Malzahn said Williams' interception on Sept. 15 was the turning point of LSU's eventual 22-21 win. Williams was named Third Team All-America in 2017, and several media organizations predict he will be a top 10 pick in the 2019 NFL draft. Williams declared Sunday that he will enter the NFL draft, and an LSU official confirmed with The Advocate that he will not play in the Fiesta Bowl.