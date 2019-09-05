Famous actor and University of Texas graduate Matthew McConaughey will be the guest picker Saturday on the popular football pregame show College Gameday.
The live broadcast will be aired from Austin, Texas, site of the top-10 match up between the Longhorns and visiting LSU.
McConaughey announced it on Twitter on Thursday.
Dear Longhorn Nation, LSU is coming to our backyard on the 40 and its time to get it on!!! I'll be the guest picker on ESPN’s @CollegeGameDay this Saturday before the game. ESPN at 8am CT. OWN IT. Hook Em, mcConaughey— Matthew McConaughey (@McConaughey) September 5, 2019
At the end of the show, Gameday's three analysts make predictions on each of the top games across of the country. A guest picker, usually with ties to one of the schools, is brought on to pick as well.
Last season, former LSU baseball player Alex Bregman was the guest picker when Gameday broadcast from Baton Rouge for the LSU-Alabama game.
The Tigers are a currently a 6.5 point favorite.
Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. and the game will be broadcast on ABC.