After all the excitement created by the LSU women’s basketball team’s resurgence this season, the Pete Maravich Assembly Center has gone quiet for more than three weeks.

The Tigers are counting on the biggest game of the year to date to wake it back up this weekend.

Another near sellout is expected when LSU plays in its first NCAA tournament game at home in eight years when the Tigers take on SWAC champion Jackson State at 4 p.m. Saturday. That game follows the Ohio State-Missouri State matchup at 1:30 p.m. The two winners will play Monday for a spot in the Spokane Regional.

Late night in the PMAC: It's Florida State and Missouri State in an NCAA women's play-in game The Florida State and Missouri State women will face off in a First Four play-in game in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center at 8 p.m. Thursday …

School officials said ticket sales had already topped 7,000 and the number of available seats were dwindling every day to see the No. 3-seeded Tigers (25-5) under first-year coach Kim Mulkey.

“I hope our fans come out,” star guard and leading scorer Khayla Pointer said. “I know they’re really excited. We haven’t hosted in a very long time.”

“The homecourt advantage is something we have put into our arsenal the whole season,” guard Jailin Cherry said. “The crowd has been our sixth man.”

+4 LSU guard Khayla Pointer earns second-team All-America honors Asked to give an assessment of her senior point guard earlier this season, Kim Mulkey didn’t hold back.

The biggest question for the Tigers has been about injured guard Alexis Morris, who has missed the past two games and most of a third with a sprained MCL in her left knee. Morris returned to practice this week with a knee brace, but Mulkey didn’t specifically pencil her into the lineup.

Morris, who transferred from Texas A&M after Mulkey was hired, averages 15.8 points per game and has helped fuel LSU's turnaround with intense defense and 47.1% shooting. She didn’t appear to be favoring the injury in Friday’s practice session.

“If she’s out there practicing and I get a good feel for her and we need her she will play,” Mulkey said. “We’ve still got a few more days. It was good to have her back yesterday and good to see her out there.”

LSU sports news in your inbox If you're a Tiger fan you won't want to miss this newsletter. Sign up today. e-mail address * Sign Up

Mulkey said her team has made good use of the time off, but she’s been careful not to let them become too relaxed.

“Everybody is tired mentally this time of year, some teams are physically tired,” Mulkey said. “You have to be careful with how much time you give them off and have to stay in rhythm and in sync. We’ve done the right thing. When we’re on the floor, we’re not on the floor long. We get our job done and get off the floor.”

LSU will face one of the hottest teams in the tournament in Jackson State, which has won 21 consecutive games — the nation’s longest current streak. Jackson State swept through the SWAC regular season and the tournament. The visiting Tigers haven’t lost since Dec. 20 in a 99-82 decision against Troy.

JSU has a strong inside-outside combination in post player Ameshya Williams-Holliday, the SWAC player of the year and defensive player of the year, and guard Dayzsha Rogan. Williams-Holliday, a 6-foot-4 graduate from Gulfport, Mississippi, averages a double-double, 19.4 points and 11.3 rebounds.

Rogan is hitting 13.3 points per game and is the team’s top 3-point shooter with 42 made at a 34.1% clip. She was the SWAC player of the year in 2021 and a two-time SWAC tournament MVP.

Mulkey is familiar with both, having faced them as a first-round opponent at Baylor last season. Fourth-year coach Tomekia Reed has compiled a 78-36 record.

“They’re very well coached, very confident and very talented,” Mulkey said.

Reed thinks her team has taken a big step after being routed 101-52 at Baylor last year.

“Our team is extremely confident, but the words I would use are poised and comfortable,” she said. “It’s not an over anxiousness we saw last year. It’s here we go with another opportunity to accomplish our goals.

“This is a really special team. They have a lot of mental strength and empowerment. I saw a lot of composure after the SWAC tournament. I said ‘There’s something left in your tank. You look like you are on a mission for something else.’”