LSU football has better than a 50 percent chance of reaching the college football playoffs this season, according to ESPN's Football Power Index (FPI) calculator.
ESPN gives the Tigers (2-0) a 54 percent chance of making the playoffs. LSU has not made the playoffs since abolishing the BCS for the new format in 2014.
LSU has the third best odds behind reigning national champion Clemson (83 percent) and SEC front runner Alabama (73 percent).
The Tigers' FPI rank, which uses an algorithm based on a team's wins, level of competition and other variables, skyrocketed after Saturday's 45-38 victory over then No. 9 Texas.
However, ESPN still only gives LSU a 6 percent chance to go undefeated and a 19 percent chance to win the conference with Alabama and LSU both being in the SEC West.
The Tigers are favored in every remaining game except against the Crimson Tide.
