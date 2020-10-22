Even by LSU standards, this was one nutty week. Even by 2020 standards, this was one eventful week.

Regardless of how we got here, LSU is just about ready to host South Carolina in a game that looks a whole lot tougher now than when the Southeastern Conference schedule came out this summer.

The Tigers, minus Myles Brennan, face a South Carolina team that's coming off a rousing, physical 30-22 win over Auburn.

As always, our staff has it all. Here's a rundown of our weekend coverage:

Brooks Kubena took a look at Jabril Cox — a newcomer to the LSU defense but already a three-time All-American, someone who believes the Tigers will turn it around. Here's Cox's story:

Columnist Scott Rabalais says it's time to put up or shut up. Or, as Brennan himself said: Fighters fight; quitters quit. Which will it be for LSU?

Our four experts — yes, there's a good chance your record is better than theirs — make their weekly game predictions for LSU-South Carolina. Not everyone agrees on the outcome.

Assistant sports editor Zach Ewing looooooves to look at betting lines. (Translation: He has a problem.) Anyway, he's really bright, and he's got some thoughts on LSU's status as a 6-point favorite. He also makes his pick for this week's best bet in college football. (Remember, for entertainment purposes only.)

Wilson Alexander gives you four easy-to-read keys to an LSU victory over South Carolina. (Hint: One of them involves John Emery Jr.)

South Carolina doesn't often play with a lot of flash, but Will Muschamp and the Gamecocks give their opponents a 60-minute fight. More on the opponent:

Week 5 of the Southeastern Conference schedule brings another juggling act that has just eight members of the 14-team league taking the field. Let's take a look.

So, hey: Take a pass through this stuff. Our crew works hard on them, and they're among the best in the business. If this isn't enough to satisfy your appetite ... c'mon, man.

Have a great weekend, and seriously: Thank you for reading.