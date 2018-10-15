Injured LSU starting left guard Garrett Brumfield went through practice on Monday, the first time since suffering an apparent knee injury against Louisiana Tech.
Head coach Ed Orgeron said Monday "I don't think Garrett will be ready this week" against Mississippi State, adding that the 6-foot-4, 303-pound senior's status was "very questionable."
Brumfield wore a brace on his left knee.
Junior Adrian Magee has started at left guard in the last two games, and he started at right tackle before suffering an injury in the season opener against Miami.
Other major notes from Monday's open practice:
- LSU's third-leading receiver Dee Anderson and third-team nose tackle Tyler Shelvin were both at practice after sitting out against Georgia.
- Second-team nose tackle Ed Alexander, who started against Georgia, was not at practice. Orgeron had said earlier Monday that the 6-foot-3, 331-pound junior wouldn't be at practice, but should be able to play against Mississippi State.
- Second-team tight end Thaddeus Moss, second-team free safety Todd Harris and third-team free safety Eric Monroe were both not at practice.