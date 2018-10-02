LSU starting center Lloyd Cushenberry practiced in full pads during Tuesday's portion of open practice, after coach Ed Orgeron announced in the morning that he expected Cushenberry to play against Florida on Saturday.
Starting defensive end Glen Logan and inside linebacker Jacob Phillips were missing, along with third team free safety Eric Monroe, backup left tackle Badara Traore and second team tight end Thaddeus Moss.
Phillips and Traore have missed two consecutive practices, and Logan missed his first after practicing on Monday. Phillips was helped off the field during LSU's 45-16 win over Ole Miss.
Moss has not played all season due to an undisclosed injury.
Starting left tackle Saahdiq Charles practiced in a gold noncontact jersey, as did starting nose tackle Breiden Fehoko, starting cornerback Greedy Williams, third team cornerback Jontre Kirklin, and third team strong safety Ed Paris.