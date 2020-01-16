LSU defensive coordinator Dave Aranda has emerged as a candidate for the Baylor head coaching position, according to multiple reports.
The highest-paid and one of the most well-respected assistant coaches in college football, has been reported as a possible replacement for Matt Rhule, who left Baylor to be the head coach in the NFL for the Carolina Panthers.
Possible candidates for Baylor at one point also included Virginia Tech's Justin Fuente, Baylor associate head coach Joey McGuire, Louisiana-Lafayette's Billy Napier, according to ESPN.
Aranda, according to Sports Illustrated, has emerged as the top candidate for the Baylor job.
The news comes just over a month after Aranda's name was linked to the UNLV head coaching vacancy, a position Aranda later said he only had "preliminary talks" about "and that was it."
In the end, Aranda's situation at LSU was "hard to beat." He's the nation's highest-paid assistant coach, at $2.5 million per year, and LSU was on its way to winning its fourth national championship.
UNLV was an interesting job: the school was investing more money into the program, the team was moving into a new stadium and it suited well with Aranda's West Coast ties.
But Baylor offers something UNLV can't: it's a Power 5 school on the rise, a football team that just went 11-3 and played for the Big 12 Conference championship game.
Aranda said at the Peach Bowl semifinal that he's always wanted to be a head coach, that the interest has "been like that for a while."
LSU coach Ed Orgeron has said that he believes Aranda will be a head coach one day, and he's made hints that it will be hard to retain people on his staff like Aranda and passing game coordinator Joe Brady, whom Rhule hired to be the offensive coordinator in Carolina.
"After the season, we have coaches that are gonna get chances to go elsewhere," Orgeron said in November. "But the ones that we want to keep, we’re gonna fight like heck to keep.”
Aranda was hired by former LSU coach Les Miles from Wisconsin in 2016, and he was retained when LSU coach Ed Orgeron took the job after Miles was fired. Since then Aranda has received a raise and become the sport's highest-paid assistant coach with an annual average salary of $2.5 million.
Texas A&M came chasing after Aranda last January. LSU awarded Aranda a new four-year contract, making him the first coordinator in college football to make more than $2 million.
LSU also hired Aranda's former Utah State and Wisconsin colleague Bill Busch to coach safeties.
There is no buyout in Aranda's contract if he becomes a head coach or earns a job in the NFL.