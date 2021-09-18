Ever since walking off the field a week ago after a decisive yet lackluster win that left questions lingering about the offense, LSU talked about change. The Tigers said they needed more tempo. They admitted they had struggled. They recognized a clear gap between the way they performed and how they wanted to play.
LSU addressed the problems all week, trying to correct its issues before facing another non-conference opponent. But until it faced Central Michigan inside Tiger Stadium, the team wouldn’t know whether the adjustments had clicked.
It became apparent something had shifted on LSU’s first offensive possession Saturday night. The Tigers attempted deep passes. They used tempo. They pushed the ball outside and controlled the pace of the game, forcing Central Michigan’s defense to play on its heels.
LSU scored on that first drive. Then it reached the end zone four more times before the end of the half, leading to a 49-21 win in its final game before the Southeastern Conference schedule begins next weekend.
“We saw improvement,” coach Ed Orgeron said. “I told our team, ‘This was in no way about Central Michigan. This is about us. Our identity. Who we’re going to be, and what are the things that we are going to do well as a football team?’ You saw some of them tonight.”
The performance came against a team that had almost beaten Missouri in the season opener and shut out its last opponent. With an offense that averaged 230.5 yards rushing per game, the Chippewas (1-2) provided a test. When asked during the week if LSU would play its backups, Orgeron said the Tigers (2-1) had to do whatever they needed to win.
An offense that heard criticism the last two weeks set the tone. Sophomore quarterback Max Johnson attempted a deep pass on the first play. It fell incomplete, but LSU continued to throw the ball downfield. At the end of the possession, freshman wide receiver Deion Smith snatched a 28-yard throw out of the air for his first career touchdown.
Not long after defensive end Andre Anthony returned a fumble for a touchdown, Johnson led a three-play drive that ended with a 40-yard pass to Smith, who beat his defender on a go route.
Smith, who led all receivers with a career-high five catches for 135 yards, ran through the end zone waving his arms. LSU had a 21-0 lead in the first quarter.
“We opened up with a shot,” Orgeron said. “I think it opened up the defense and little bit and we passed to set up the run. That was our plan. The run game came alive in the fourth quarter, so I think we did a lot of good things, but there’s still some things we have to get better at. There’s a lot of great athletes out there. We should be better on offense as we continue to grow.”
Johnson operated in a cleaner pocket than he had the previous two weeks as right guard Chasen Hines and right tackle Austin Deculus returned. He still had to evade pressure on occasion — pass protection was Orgeron’s biggest concern after LSU’s win last weekend over McNeese State — but Johnson thrived with more time.
Johnson looked more decisive than he had the last two weeks. He said he felt confident as LSU used fewer look-overs to speed up the offense. He completed 26 of 35 passes for 372 yards and became the third quarterback in LSU history to throw five touchdowns in a single game, joining Zach Mettenberger and Joe Burrow. Johnson also tossed a pick-six in the second half.
Early in the second quarter, the Tigers leaned on freshman running back Corey Kiner to cross midfield and pick up a crucial third down, the kind of situation they had struggled with the last two weeks.
Then, when they faced third-and-7 later that drive, Johnson completed a pass to junior wide receiver Devonta Lee near the sideline. Two plays later, junior wide receiver Kayshon Boutte gathered a shovel pass and scored his sixth touchdown this season.
The rout was on, and with one more drive before the half, Johnson completed passes of 31, 41 and 20 yards to further stretch the lead. Two of them went to freshman wide receiver Jack Bech, who caught the last pass one-handed for his first career touchdown. He finished with five receptions for 81 yards.
LSU led 35-7 at halftime. The offense had 305 total yards — 280 of them through the air.
“We’re going to keep going until the opponent gets tired,” Bech said, “and then we’re going to keep going.”
Though the game became about the offense shedding its concerns for at least one week, LSU’s defense contained Central Michigan. Anthony had the fumble recovery, which was forced by cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. Safety Major Burns intercepted a pass, setting up LSU for its second offensive touchdown.
LSU’s defense looked this good a week ago, but its play elevated Saturday against a tougher opponent than McNeese State.
The Tigers limited running back Lew Nichols III to 18 yards on 12 carries. Central Michigan averaged 1.8 yards per rush. The Chippewas finished with 284 total yards.
“This is one of the games we needed to build our confidence and set our identity,” said sophomore BJ Ojulari, who recorded 2.5 sacks. “That was LSU defense.”
The only glaring mistake came on a busted coverage in the first quarter. LSU had forced two negative plays, and Central Michigan faced third-and-13. But Stingley covered a route in the flat and no one picked up senior wide receiver JaCorey Sullivan running downfield. He scored on a 78-yard touchdown.
The reception provided almost a third of Central Michigan’s total yards. Otherwise, the Chippewas averaged 2.98 yards per play. They didn’t score another offensive touchdown until LSU’s starting defense left in the second half.
The Tigers appeared to fix some issues Saturday night with a definitive win. In the end, LSU played its backups after all.