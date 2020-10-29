LSU athletics laid off employees Thursday and announced high-ranking members took pay cuts as ongoing budget constraints affect the department, continuing a trend across sports related to the coronavirus pandemic.
In a statement, the LSU athletic department said it expects to lose $80 million in revenue. As a result, LSU announced department-wide reductions in compensation. Staff earning above $80,000 are subject to a 5% salary decrease in 2021; the athletic department won’t give bonuses to coaches and staff for one year; and LSU will only approve new positions, promotions, salary adjustments and position replacements in "essential situations" through June 30, 2023.
Coaches and other employees with contracts have been asked to voluntarily reduce their annual salary by 5% next year. Athletic director Scott Woodward, football coach Ed Orgeron, baseball coach Paul Mainieri and others have agreed to the plan. Reducing Orgeron’s annual base salary of $6 million would create $300,000 for the athletic department.
LSU also eliminated several positions in the athletic department. In a press release, LSU athletics said it made the cuts to “streamline productivity, eliminate redundancies and create efficiencies throughout the department."
The release did not specify the exact number of layoffs. Multiple sources familiar with the situation said eight people were laid off and that the number of affected jobs extends past 20 when including the halting of hires for job vacancies.
Robert Munson, LSU's senior associate athletic director of external communications, was among the layoffs, multiple sources said, as was Emmett David, senior associate athletic director of facilities and project development.
Jason Suitt, LSU's assistant athletic director of fan engagement, is among the former employees who announced the elimination of their positions on social media.
"Well, my friends COVID-19 has hit the Suitt household," Suitt, former assistant athletic director of fan engagement, wrote on Twitter. "As of today, LSU has eliminated my position within athletics. The world will keep moving and the sun will once again come up tomorrow (I hope). I have thoroughly enjoyed working at LSU and will consider myself a Tiger."
Without as many fans in the stands, teams have lost a vital source of revenue. LSU athletics reported $157 million in revenue during the 2018-19 fiscal year, and football ticket sales created $36,300,058 — almost 40% of the football program’s total revenue.
This year, LSU has operated Tiger Stadium at 25% capacity, costing the athletic department millions of dollars. The announced crowd for both home games has averaged 21,490 people, about 4,000 less than the current maximum capacity.
LSU expected profit to fall because of the pandemic. In early August, Woodward sent a letter to Tiger Athletic Foundation donors saying the school arranged a new fund to help supplement revenue losses projected by the athletic department.
Named the "Victory Fund," it offered a tax-deductible donation. At the time, Woodward wrote to donors that reduced capacity in Tiger Stadium and costs for coronavirus protections "will lead to unprecedented revenue losses in the tens of millions of dollars.”
"The financial realities of the spread of COVID-19 on our program are significant. ... Reducing the impact of those losses on our student-athletes is our top priority," Woodward wrote in the letter.