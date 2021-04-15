LSU freshman point guard Jalen Cook entered the NCAA transfer portal Thursday, one day after teammate Aundre Hyatt added his name to the list.

While the probable departure of Hyatt was somewhat unexpected after he started 15 of 24 games he played in this past season, Cook's decision wasn't a big surprise.

The former Walker High School star averaged just 7.5 minutes a game while playing in 20 of the Tigers' 29 games. He had no starts.

Cook averaged 3.1 points, 0.8 rebounds and 0.8 assists for the season. He shot 45.7% from the field, including 43.8% from 3-point range, and was a 75.6% free-throw shooter.

In what could turn out to be his final game with LSU, Cook played one minute and had no stats in a loss to Michigan in the second round of the NCAA tournament on March 22.

LSU sports news in your inbox If you're a Tiger fan you won't want to miss this newsletter. Sign up today. e-mail address * Sign Up

Cook helped Walker to a Class 5A title as a sophomore, then enjoyed a breakout year in 2019 when he averaged 29.5 points, 5.1 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 2.8 steals for the state runners-up.

LSU guard Aundre Hyatt enters NCAA transfer portal; could be fourth player to leave in a week Will Wade didn't get any new players on the first day of the spring signing period Wednesday, but he could be on the verge of losing one from …

The state’s Class 5A MVP, Cook also won the Farm Bureau/Mr. Basketball and USA Today Louisiana player of the year awards.

A standout football player as well for the Wildcats, he also was a finalist for The Advocate's Athlete of the Year honor.