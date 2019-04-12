Few details came out of the first face-to-face meeting in more than a month Friday between suspended LSU men's basketball coach Will Wade and university officials.
Actually, there was only one.
Late Friday afternoon, LSU spokesman Ernie Ballard texted an 11-word statement to The Advocate which said the school had very little news to offer on the situation.
"It is unlikely LSU makes any decisions today regarding Coach Wade," the university said in a statement.
When asked if Wade's meeting with LSU and NCAA officials had already wrapped up, and if the discussions would resume Saturday or Monday, Ballard texted that he didn't have any details beyond what the statement said.
It was hardly what fans expecting a speedy resolution to the month-long stalemate wanted to hear after LSU officials confirmed Thursday that the Tigers' second-year coach and his attorneys were willing to meet with them.
Wade was suspended March 8 when he declined to speak with his superiors about an FBI wiretap from June 2017 in which he talks about a "strong-ass offer" for a prospect with convicted recruiting middleman Christian Dawkins.
According to a Yahoo Sports report, the player is believed to be LSU guard Javonte Smart. The four-star recruit was a three-time Louisiana Mr. Basketball pick at Scotlandville High School before committing to Wade's program June 30, 2017.
When he was suspended, Wade declined to comment on the wiretaps except to say in a statement that “they do not begin to tell the full story."
“I understand the university had to take action before all the facts are in,” he said, “but I would ask everyone to withhold their judgment until the record is complete.”
LSU athletic director Joe Alleva repeatedly said he was ready to listen to Wade's side of the story.
It's widely believed Wade was advised to not speak with school officials and NCAA investigators because he was subpoenaed to testify in Dawkins' bribery trial, which begins April 22.
But federal prosecutors in New York last week filed a motion that would keep Wade from testifying, which happened to coincide with Wade hiring a new attorney — Steven Thompson — who has worked with other college basketball coaches in dealings with the NCAA.
Before that, Wade publicly pleaded with LSU to continue coaching without addressing the wiretaps until after the federal criminal case concludes.
But LSU officials dug in during a meeting with The Advocate's editorial board March 13, saying Wade would remain sidelined as long as he refused to talk with them about the reported FBI wiretaps.
The timing of Friday's meeting was critical because the start of the spring signing period is Wednesday.
Coaches were able to again start meeting with potential recruits Thursday following a one-week quiet period for the Final Four.
Also, five players from the LSU team advanced to the NCAA tournament's Sweet 16 for the first time since 2006 have entered the NBA draft, although it's possible some could return after testing the waters.
Smart and forward Emmitt Williams announced Thursday they were applying for the draft. That came after forward Naz Reid and guards Tremont Waters and Skylar Mays announced late last week.
Interim coach Tony Benford and fellow assistant Greg Heiar both said during the team's NCAA tournament run their first objective was to keep the team from scattering as much as possible while the stalemate between Wade and LSU continued.