In its first game back after a 10-day break for final exams, the LSU basketball team couldn’t do anything right Wednesday night.
Playing an experienced, quality team from a mid-major conference, LSU had its four-game winning streak snapped in a loud way when East Tennessee State rolled to a 74-63 victory in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.
LSU (7-3) trailed for the final 26 minutes and fell behind by as many as 23 points in the second half against East Tennessee State (10-2), and the Tigers could only whittle cut the huge deficit to 10 points with 1:21 to play before falling.
The 11-point setback was the worst home-court loss in Will Wade’s 2½-year tenure as LSU’s coach and it ended a 16-game winning streak in the PMAC against non-conference opposition.
East Tennessee State, the preseason favorite to win the Southern Conference title, used a starting lineup of three seniors and two juniors and got key contributions from two other seniors to stun LSU.
ETSU finished the first half strong and started the second half the same way, putting together a 46-23 run in less than 20 minutes of clock time to take down LSU.
That avalanche of points turned a 22-22 game into a 68-45 runaway for the visitors with 6:21 remaining, sending much of the sparse crowd to the exits early.
“First off, ETSU is a quality team,” LSU guard Skylar Mays said. “They’re well-coached and they had a great game plan for us. Honestly, they played way harder than us tonight. Things went right for them and just didn’t go right for us.”
Before Wednesday, Wade had never lost a home game by double digits. The worst loss his team had suffered was a nine-point setback to Florida (73-64) on Feb. 7, 2018.
It was also the Tigers’ first home loss to a nonconference foe in two years.
The last non-Southeastern Conference team to come into the PMAC and waltz out with a victory was Stephen F. Austin, which won 83-82 on Dec. 19, 2017.
LSU led 20-16 on a basket by Trendon Watford with 7:41 left in the first half before ETSU closed the half on a 22-9 run to take a nine-point lead to the locker room.
East Tennessee State guard Patrick Good started the strong run when he buried three 3-point baskets in a span of 73 seconds to more than offset a 2-point basket by Mays.
Good, a 6-foot guard, finished with a game-high 19 points, while guard Bo Hodges has 13 and forward Jeromy Rodriguez 12 for ETSU.
Rodriguez also had a team-best 10 rebounds, and Hodges had nine as East Tennessee State soundly beat LSU on the glass 40-29.
“Obviously, it was a tough night,” Wade said. “East Tennessee State played tremendously. Give them credit, they had a great game plan. They shrunk the paint on us and they pinned their ears back and just killed us on the offensive glass.”
East Tennessee State won for the seventh time in their past eight outings.
“I thought we dominated the play-hard stats,” said ETSU coach Steve Forbes, whose team fell 75-63 at No. 1 Kansas last month. “We had 12 more shots than them in the first half, and a lot of that was just getting loose balls and offensive rebounds.”
Emmitt Williams finished with 16 points and a game-high 11 rebounds for the Tigers, while Mays was the only other LSU player to score in double digits with 13.
Good’s three baskets from beyond the arc got ETSU started. They gave the Buccaneers a 25-22 lead, and they never looked back.
After Williams started the second half with a dunk and Watford had a dunk following a layup by Hodges, ETSU took control of the game with a 19-4 run that produced a 59-37 lead with 9:51 to play. The lead ballooned to 68-45 three minutes later.
“Two of our Achilles’ heels this year popped themselves back up,” Wade said. “We turned it over 15 times and getting smashed on the glass like that.
"They got 15 more shots than we did, so that really hurt us. It was just too much for us to ultimately overcome.”