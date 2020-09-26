The crowd at Tiger Stadium resembled a spring game for LSU's season opener against Mississippi State.

Restricted by the coronavirus pandemic, LSU allowed 25% capacity in the venue, creating about 25,500 available tickets.

The school spaced seats from the sideline to the final row of the upper deck. Fans had to wear face masks inside the stadium. Stickers showed where people could sit.

The atmosphere around campus Saturday was hardly that of a typical game day. The school didn't allow tailgating, so people sat in small groups around their cars.

