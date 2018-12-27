The LSU women’s basketball team started fast and never slowed down in a 72-52 win over Southeastern Louisiana on Thursday night in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.
Senior guard Shanice Norton led the way with her first career double-double on 10 points and 13 rebounds.
“I feed off (my teammates),” Norton said. “When they give me energy, I produce for them. I have to make sure I give back to them and step up when it’s time for me to do that.”
Ayana Mitchell led LSU (8-3) with 16 points, as four Tigers netted double figures. Mercedes Brooks added 14 points, while Faustine Aifuwa chipped in with 11 points. Khayla Pointer led all players with eight assists.
“I think its great for us because for people trying to guard us or scout us, you really can’t pick one person to check out,” Mitchell said. “Like Mercedes came off the bench and gave us 12 and that opens up the floor a lot and helps us go further.”
The Lions (5-6) were led by guard Celica Sterling with 17 points. Ashailee Brailey added 11 points off the bench for SLU. Aminat Jubril also came off the bench to lead the Lady Lions with a career-high 11 rebounds.
Aifuwa scored LSU’s first four points, both off of rebound putbacks.
Then, LSU guard Jaelyn Richard-Harris hit a corner 3-pointer to extend the Lady Tigers’ lead to 7-0 with 6:38 left in the first quarter.
As good as the Lions played on defense, the Lady Tigers were even better. LSU was suffocating, forcing 18 total turnovers. A Pointer steal late in the first quarter led to a transition layup by guard Karli Seay to give LSU an 11-3 lead.
Mitchell was active in the paint, making more free throws than field goals for 13 points in the first quarter.
SLU got into a groove as the quarter progressed, going on a 8-0 run to end of the first on back-to-back 3-pointers by Brailey and Jaclyn Scholvin. LSU still held onto 20-17 lead at the end of the first quarter.
The Lady Tigers went on a 17-2 run within the last eight minutes of the second quarter. During that time, guard Mercedes Brooks hit two 3-pointers and Mitchell put up four points as LSU took a 37-21 lead going into halftime.
Brooks finished 4-for-6 on from the field for an career-high 14 points.
Despite Brooks’ shooting on the perimeter and Seay’s ability to fit into the game plan, LSU coach Nikki Fargas said she expects more from her bench.
“The importance of our bench is something that we’re aware of as a staff and a team,” Fargas said. “The minutes that they’re given allows us to have multiple lineups that can result in pushing our lead ahead, not giving up a lead.”
Southeastern went on a 4-0 run to start the second half, but LSU’s scoring drought didn’t last long. Richard-Harris hit her second 3-pointer of the game three minutes into the half to put the Lady Tigers up 40-26 on their way to 27 points in the third quarter.
LSU was outscored 19-8 in the fourth quarter, but the Lady Tigers were still able to maintain a 20-point lead to close the game 72-52.