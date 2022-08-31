The LSU football schedule is always loaded with contests that draw plenty of buzz, and there's never a game that can be taken for granted on the SEC slate.
That said, it's not easy to pick one program as LSU's main rival.
SEC programs like Texas A&M, LSU, Arkansas and Missouri have a hard time singling out one school as their main conference rivals, but that will likely change when Texas and Oklahoma are added.
This week, we challenged fans on social media to name LSU's biggest SEC football rival.
While Alabama was often the most popular answer, Florida, Arkansas and Texas A&M were also mentioned multiple times.
The Gators have had some heated battles with the Tigers in recent seasons, but they're an interesting choice considering they're in a different division.
"I feel like Florida is the most heated. But A&M is getting up there." - Nathan Brandon
Even though Alabama's main rival is unquestionably Auburn, LSU fans consistently chose the Crimson Tide as the program's top rival close to 70 percent of the time.
"Alabama is the most serious rival game. A and M is the most fun rival game." - Kory Ricca
"As much as it pains me to say, it's Alabama." - Tommy Augello
Acknowledging Alabama as LSU's main rival is clearly something that's difficult for many fans.
"From LSU’s standpoint it’s Bama. But LSU is barely a blip on Bama’s radar. For it to be a rivalry it’s got to work both ways." - John Hebert
"It’s just another Saturday to Bama fans, just saying…." - Stuart Gray
While the Florida and Alabama games have built up in intensity over the last couple of decades, it's apparent that the Texas A&M match-up is regaining some steam since the Aggies joined the SEC in 2012.
The only two games on the LSU schedule that have a trophy on the line are Arkansas, which awards the "Golden Boot," and Ole Miss, which has been tabbed the Magnolia Bowl.
While a few fans acknowledged Arkansas as a rival, nobody responded on social media to say the Rebels are among LSU's top rivals.
As the only power conference program in the state of Louisiana, it's difficult for LSU to single out one foe. As the SEC evolves, maybe there will be one rival that stands above them all for the Tigers.