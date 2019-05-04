lsubaseball.050419 HS 334.JPG
LSU shortstop Josh Smith (4) celebrates after scoring against Ole Miss, Friday, May 3, 2019, at LSU's Alex Box Stadium in Baton Rouge, La.

 Advocate staff photo by HILARY SCHEINUK

WHO: Ole Miss at LSU

WHEN: 2:30 p.m. Sunday

WHERE: Alex Box Stadium

TV: ESPN2

STREAMING: SECN+

RADIO: WDGL-FM, 98.1 (Baton Rouge); WWL-AM, 870 (New Orleans); KLWB-FM, 103.7 (Lafayette)

RANKINGS: Ole Miss is ranked No. 17 by Collegiate Baseball. LSU is ranked No. 13 by Collegiate Baseball

LIKELY STARTERS: Ole Miss – TBA; LSU – Fr. RHP Landon Marceaux (3-2, 6.67 ERA, 28.1 IP, 13 BB, 22 SO)

PREGAME UPDATES: theadvocate.com/sports

ON TWITTER: @whalexander_

WHAT TO WATCH FOR: After missing the majority of six weeks with arm soreness, Marceaux returned last week against Lamar. Marceaux didn't have to think about his arm's fatigue, which let him focus entirely on pitching. He has since allowed two runs over eight innings. The freshman will make his second Southeastern Conference start.

