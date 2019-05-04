WHO: Ole Miss at LSU
WHEN: 2:30 p.m. Sunday
WHERE: Alex Box Stadium
TV: ESPN2
STREAMING: SECN+
RADIO: WDGL-FM, 98.1 (Baton Rouge); WWL-AM, 870 (New Orleans); KLWB-FM, 103.7 (Lafayette)
RANKINGS: Ole Miss is ranked No. 17 by Collegiate Baseball. LSU is ranked No. 13 by Collegiate Baseball
LIKELY STARTERS: Ole Miss – TBA; LSU – Fr. RHP Landon Marceaux (3-2, 6.67 ERA, 28.1 IP, 13 BB, 22 SO)
WHAT TO WATCH FOR: After missing the majority of six weeks with arm soreness, Marceaux returned last week against Lamar. Marceaux didn't have to think about his arm's fatigue, which let him focus entirely on pitching. He has since allowed two runs over eight innings. The freshman will make his second Southeastern Conference start.