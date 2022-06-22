According to most projections, the LSU basketball program will have a player go in the first round of the NBA draft for the second year in a row Thursday night.
If the mock drafts are correct, it would be the first time that's happened for LSU since Jarell Martin was taken in the first round in 2015 followed by Ben Simmons at No. 1 overall in 2016.
The inexact nature of the draft will be on display when it comes to where sophomore forward Tari Eason, who played just one season with the Tigers after transferring from Cincinnati, falls.
The 6-foot-8, 217-pound Eason — a first-team All-Southeastern Conference pick and the league's sixth man of the year — has been all over the mock draft boards since he announced he was turning pro March 25.
When he made his intentions known a week after LSU's season ended, Eason was the 30th pick of the first round on the NBADraft.net mock, and was seen as the 18th overall selection by CBSSports.com's Kyle Boone.
More recently, mock drafts have had Eason going in the latter stages of the lottery — which encompasses the first 14 picks — or into the low- to mid-20s.
An updated NBADraft.net mock on Wednesday had Eason penciled in as the 15th overall pick by the Charlotte Hornets. Boone also had Eason slotted at No. 15, while colleague David Cobb had Eason going 12th to the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Eason said he worked out for the Thunder, Hornets and at least 10 other teams leading up to the draft.
He did not work out with the New Orleans Pelicans; the Pelicans hold the eighth pick in the first round, which likely is a bit high for Eason to go.
Former LSU players Darius Days and Shareef O'Neal also entered the two-round, 58-pick draft (two teams forfeited second-round selections), but they'll likely have to go the free-agent route.
Eason may have cemented his first-round status at the NBA draft combine in May when he had one of the top wingspans at 7 feet, 2 inches and just 5.9% body fat.
Even though he wasn't a starter this season, Eason's defensive abilities have caught the eye of draft experts.
He was part of one of the top defenses in the nation last season in the eyes of well-known analytics guru Ken Pomeroy. LSU ranked sixth nationally in allowing just 88.7 points per 100 defensive possessions.
According to his draft profile on NBA.com, Eason was lauded for being the Tigers "most impactful defender" and having "the tools to be a multi-positional playmaker at the next level."
"Eason had some impressive moments moving his feet containing the ball on the perimeter at LSU," the profile said. "Allowing just 0.75 points per one-on-one possession, he showed the ability to slide with guards and battle more physical slashers alike."
On a pre-draft conference call Tuesday, ESPN college basketball analyst Jay Bilas tabbed Eason as one of the best wing defenders in the draft.
"He can guard multiple positions because of his athleticism and his length and size," Bilas said. "When he transferred in from Cincinnati, I’m not sure how many people thought he was going to be a first-round draft pick.
"He’s proven that he’s going to be that and more."
In one season at LSU, Eason averaged 16.9 points while shooting 52.1% from the field and got 6.6 rebounds, 1.9 steals and 1.1 blocks per game.
While he led the team in scoring, he opened a lot of eyes on the other end.
"He plays hard and his hands are active," Bilas said. "He gets a lot of deflections. He goes after the ball.
"One of the things that was impressive — he was the best player on that LSU team, and he came off the bench most of the year. He’s willing to do what’s asked of him.”
Christian Clark contributed to this report.