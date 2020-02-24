With two outs in the top of the second inning on Saturday afternoon, Alex Milazzo picked off a runner at second base, showing defensive skills that have made him LSU’s starting catcher.

The freshman had let a pitch slip past him earlier in the inning, which allowed Eastern Kentucky second baseman Daniel Harris IV to reach scoring position. Milazzo wanted to atone for his mistake. As Harris stood on second base, Milazzo looked for the final out.

LSU signaled the pickoff between pitches. Milazzo popped from his stance as he caught the ball, and shortstop Collier Cranford ran to the bag. Milazzo’s throw arrived at second base before Harris began his head-first slide. Umpires ruled Harris safe, but they reversed the call after video review, ending the inning.

“I messed up,” Milazzo said. “I let a ball get by me and he took second, so I was trying to find a way to help our pitcher out.”

Entering the weekend series against Eastern Kentucky, coach Paul Mainieri planned to use Milazzo for two games at catcher. He ended up starting Milazzo the entire three-game set.

“Milazzo is a game changer behind the plate,” Mainieri said. “He's a real asset for our team.”

When Milazzo arrived at LSU last summer, he brought a reputation as an elite defensive catcher. The four-year starter at Zachary High School had once recorded a “pop time” — the time elapsed from the moment the pitch hits the catcher's mitt to the moment the intended fielder receives the ball — of 1.74 seconds, the best in the country according to Baseball Factory.

In 2018, the Major League Baseball average pop time on steal attempts of second base was 2.01 seconds, according to mlb.com. J.T. Realmuto, then with the Miami Marlins, led the league with an average pop time of 1.90 seconds.

Milazzo didn’t allow a stolen base during fall practice, throwing out about eight base runners. Opponents had gone 92 for 106 on stolen base attempts against LSU last season, the highest successful percentage (86.79) in the Southeastern Conference, but Milazzo gave LSU confidence it could shut down teams on the base paths.

The Tigers began the season with junior Saul Garza as their starting catcher. Milazzo caught one game opening weekend. But entering the series against Eastern Kentucky, opponents had stolen five bases against Garza in three games. Mainieri started Milazzo, using Garza as the designated hitter.

“It helps your defense so much when the other team can't steal at will on you,” Mainieri said last Thursday. “We dealt with that last year and even last night a little bit. I'm hoping Milazzo can do that.”

Milazzo caught a runner stealing on Friday night, and he almost picked off a player at third base. The next day, anticipating another steal, Milazzo threw to second. The runner stopped in the middle of the base path. Halfway there, he turned around. Gavin Dugas threw him out as he retreated to first base.

With the series tied on Sunday afternoon, LSU protected a 2-0 lead in the second inning. Eastern Kentucky first baseman Charles Ludwick hit a leadoff single. The Colonels tried a sacrifice bunt to put Ludwick in scoring position, but Milazzo threw him out at second base. Then LSU turned a double play to end the inning.

“That kid has one of the strongest arms I've ever been around,” sophomore first baseman Cade Beloso said. “It's definitely good to have a blowtorch in your back pocket as a catcher.”

After the series, Mainieri recognized Milazzo’s performance, calling him the “spark plug” for the team. Not only did Milazzo play well on defense, he also handled himself at the plate, finishing the weekend with a .278 batting average, the third-highest on the team.

Mainieri thought Milazzo inspired LSU with his leadership throughout the series. And during the crucial third game, Mainieri batted Milazzo second in the lineup. He scored three runs.

“The kid's just a winner,” Mainieri said. “He'll cut his heart out to beat you.”

Milazzo’s growing reputation has made opponents timid on the base paths. He has not played perfectly, having allowed two passed balls, but one week into the season, the freshman has become a crucial part of this LSU team as the starting catcher. He keeps runners off-balance. And if teams can’t steal against LSU, the Tigers have an advantage.

“We know he can throw,” Beloso said, “and everybody around the country's going to know he can throw very soon.”