Khayla Pointer would make more than a few all-name women’s basketball teams. The Tigers’ point guard is a lock for preseason All-Southeastern Conference honors.
Pointer made her second preseason all-conference team when SEC coaches voted her to the eight-player first team released Tuesday. Last week, Pointer was picked for the same honor on the five-player team chosen by the media.
LSU was picked to finish eighth by the coaches after being chosen No. 7 by the media.
Last year, Pointer was a first-team All-SEC choice and made the all-conference defensive team despite the Tigers going 9-13. She is the lynchpin for coach Kim Mulkey’s inaugural Tigers team.
“She is the point guard, and she will need to take charge,” said Mulkey, a two-time national champion point guard at Louisiana Tech. “Right now, because it’s a new system, she is learning as well as everybody else. When she becomes comfortable, everybody will follow her leadership and become comfortable.”
Pointer, who was the Louisiana Player of the Year last season, led LSU with 16.9 points, 4.1 assists and 2.5 steals per game while playing 804 minutes. Her 36.6 minutes per game led the conference. She also was second on the team with 4.1 rebounds per game.
Last December, Pointer scored her 1,000th career point and enters the season with 1,306, No. 21 on LSU’s all-time list. She also has 431 career assists and is No. 5 on that LSU list.
The rest of the first team includes Kentucky’s Rhyne Howard, who was also chosen Player of the Year, Florida’s Lavender Briggs, Aliyah Boston and Zia Cooke of South Carolina, Mississippi State’s Rickea Jackson, Ole Miss’ Shakira Austin and Tennessee’s Rae Burrell.
LSU had no players named to the second team which included: Arkansas’ Amber Ramirez, Florida’s Kiara Smith, Que Morrison and Jenna Staiti of Georgia, Missouri’s Aijha Blackwell, South Carolina’s Destini Henderson, Tennessee’s Tamari Key and Jordan Nixon and Kayla Wells of Texas A&M.
South Carolina was the pick win the SEC title, followed by Texas A&M, Tennessee, Georgia, Kentucky, Ole Miss and Arkansas ahead of LSU.