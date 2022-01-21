In their first road meet of the season, LSU track and field athletes won three individual titles Friday with a sweep of the hurdles in the Red Raider Open in Lubbock, Texas.
LSU's Alia Armstrong and Eric Edwards Jr. raced to wins in the women's and men's 60-meter hurdles, while Kyndal McKnight claimed victory in the women's triple jump.
Edwards won the men's hurdles in 7.65 seconds and Armstrong followed suit a few minutes later by taking the women's title in 7.96 seconds.
Meanwhile, McKnight was winning the triple jump with a best of 41 feet, 3¼ inches for LSU, which opened the indoor season last Friday.
LSU athletes also picked up three second-place finishes and two thirds during the one-day competition.
Jon Nerdal was second in the weight throw with a best of 66-0¼, Abby O'Donoghue was the runner-up in the high jump at 6-0½ and Michaela Rose finished second in the 600-yard run with a time of 1 minute, 20.78 seconds.
Michigan transfer John Meyer was third in the shot put (63-4¾) and Amber Anning was third in the 200 meters (23.38).