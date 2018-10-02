The season started with a three-and-out.
A rush of 2 yards. Of 4. A dump-off pass that fell short of a first down.
The quickly dispatched Miami offense returned to the sideline and watched LSU kick a field goal on its first drive of the season.
The Tigers went on to beat the Hurricanes 33-17.
And why wouldn’t they?
In the 30 games that Dave Aranda has been LSU's defensive coordinator, the Tigers are 19-0 when they score any points following a forced three-and-out. When LSU doesn’t score any points after a forced three-and-out, the team has gone 3-8.
Compared to other metrics, points off three-and-outs have the closest correlation to wins on the field.
Turnover ratio/points off turnovers?
LSU lost to Notre Dame 21-17 in last year's Citrus Bowl, despite scoring a touchdown following a recovered fumble and winning the turnover battle 2-0. In the same game, the Tigers failed to score after any of three consecutive forced three-and-outs, including two missed field goals.
Total yards surrendered?
LSU lost to Alabama 24-10 in 2017, despite holding the Crimson Tide to 299 total offensive yards. The Tigers forced six three-and-outs that game and did not score after any of them.
Total offensive yardage?
LSU lost to Auburn 18-13 in 2016, despite recording 338 offensive yards (220 rushing). Aranda’s defense forced three Auburn three-and-outs, and LSU punted after each one.
Perhaps the evidence is circumstantial. Coincidental. But when Cole Tracy kicked a 42-yard field goal to beat Auburn 22-21 this season, a three-and-out preceded that game-winning drive. And when LSU ballooned its halftime lead to 28-6 against Ole Miss on Saturday, the Tigers offense had scored three touchdowns off four consecutive Ole Miss three-and-outs.
LSU was on its way to scoring a fourth consecutive touchdown against Ole Miss, but the Rebels forced an LSU fumble at the Ole Miss 9-yard line.
“We need more (three-and-outs). We preach them,” LSU coach Ed Orgeron said Monday. “We never thought we had put (Ole Miss) away, so those three-and-outs help us, gives our defense a rest against a very explosive offense.”
Three-and-outs derail an opponent’s offensive rhythm, tire its defense and plummet the team’s morale. Once three-and-outs start to pile up, it can be substantially difficult for a team to overcome.
“Of course it’s a situation you don’t want to be in,” said Arizona coach Kevin Sumlin, who coached Texas A&M last season when LSU scored two touchdowns off three consecutive three-and-outs in a 45-21 win. “You try and stay on schedule (on offense) and understand that the early downs are as important as third down. (LSU has) done a nice job of keeping teams off schedule and keeping teams behind the chains.”
Saturday’s example against Ole Miss was textbook. The defense was well rested during the consecutive three-and-outs, fifth-year senior safety John Battle said, and the players became like sharks that “smell that blood in the water” once third downs arrived.
“(Aranda) always emphasizes three-and-outs every series,” Battle said. “That’s something we’ve been big on since the spring, since camp: We want to get off the field on third down.”
The points off three-and-outs metric also relies on the offense, which would need to capitalize off the opportunities. LSU has forced 15 three-and-outs this season — a factor in handing the offense favorable field position — and the Tigers rank 30th nationally with an average starting field position at their own 36.
That’s exactly where LSU got the ball on its final drive against Ole Miss, which immediately followed the Rebels’ fifth three-and-out of the game. Tigers quarterback Joe Burrow rushed for a 35-yard touchdown six plays later.
Does the offense notice when the defense forces three-and-outs?
“Absolutely,” Burrow said. “When you start at the 40, 35, 30-yard line, you've only got to go so far. And they always flip the field position for us.”
Sometimes LSU will even start near midfield, as it did against Miami, when the Hurricanes went three-and-out on back-to-back during the second quarter and punted to the LSU 42 and 44.
“You just need two first downs and you’re in field goal range,” long-range punter Zach Von Rosenberg said. “So that’s a huge deal, huge advantage.”
It’s an advantage LSU has gotten frequently. Aranda’s defenses have forced an average of 3.5 three-and-outs per game, which is slightly higher than the 3.42 average LSU defenses forced the three previous seasons.
The correlation between wins and points off three-and-outs extends to those seasons (2013-15), too, during Kevin Steele and John Chavis’ tenures as defensive coordinators. The Tigers were 42-3 when it scored any points off three-and-outs, 7-16 when they didn’t.
Three-and-outs instill confidence, Burrow said, that the team is dominating its opponent on one side of the ball.
“When you have one of the best defenses in the country,” Burrow said, “it makes you have confidence that even when you don’t play your best game, or even when you are playing really well that (the defense is) going to do their job. That’s what great teams do: They feed off each other.”