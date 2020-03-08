We know LSU men's basketball will be the No. 3 seed in the Southeastern Conference Tournament next weekend, but where do the Tigers stand when it comes to the big dance?

Earlier this season, the Tigers were red hot, riding a nine-game winning streak into February and ranked No. 18 in the nation that left ESPN Bracketology expert Joe Lunardi penciling in LSU as a No. 6 seed for the NCAA tournament.

A lot has changed since then.

While LSU ended the regular season on a high note with a dominant win over Georgia on Saturday, a February slump that saw the Tigers lose five out of nine games in 29 days burst their bubble.

The losses not only dropped them out of the Top 25 and into a tie for second place with Auburn, but it also dropped them 3 whole seedings in Lunardi's latest prediction.

LSU is now projected to be the No. 9 seed in the Midwest portion of the bracket. Their first round possible matchup would be against No. 8 Houston, of the American Athletic Conference, in Indianapolis. The Cougars head to their conference tournament with a 23-8 record just a year removed from a Sweet Sixteen loss to LSU's SEC foe Kentucky.

Lunardi's latest iteration of the bracket has four other SEC teams making the bracket with LSU — Auburn, Florida and Kentucky. The Big 10 has the most teams projected to make the tournament with 10, followed by the Pac-12 with 7, the Big 12 and Big East with 6 and the ACC with 5.

Ketucky, a No. 2 seed, is Lunardi's highest-seeded SEC team.

The Tigers will get a chance to improve their bracket position when the SEC Tournament tips off. They'll see game action for the first time on Friday in the quarterfinals.

You can see Lunardi's full bracket here.

