Grant Williams, the front-runner for SEC Player of the Year and a normally cool customer, couldn't contain himself.

His Tennessee Volunteers had let Javonte Smart get to the rim for yet another crucial basket, and Williams slammed the ball down to the Pete Maravich Assembly Center floor.

Tennessee, which ascended to No. 1 in the country on the strength of its experience and unflappability, lost 82-80 in overtime to LSU on Saturday in the most uncharacteristic of ways: The Vols blew a nine-point lead with 6:47 left in regulation with mistakes and lack of execution.

"I'd like to see our team do a better job at the end of the game with execution," Tennessee coach Rick Barnes said.

Tennessee, which ranks second in the nation in assist-to-turnover ratio, made only 10 assists and committed 14 turnovers, its most since Jan. 26.

The Vols allowed LSU 13 offensive rebounds and 17 second-chance points, both among the highest for a Tennessee opponent this season.

Williams committed five turnovers, his most in a single game since the sixth game of his freshman season in December 2016.

Jordan Bone exacerbated a turnover by committing an intentional foul, giving the Tigers two free throws and possession.

"It was little things," senior Admiral Schofield said. "The turnovers added up. We just didn’t make good decisions with the ball tonight.”

The biggest failure, clearly, came at the end of overtime. Tennessee allowed two offensive rebounds, with Kavell Bigby-Williams' tip-in tying the game at 80-80. Then, guard Lamonte Turner brought the ball down the court and fired a 3-pointer off the mark. Smart corralled the rebound and Williams, head down, slammed into him for a game-deciding foul with 0.6 seconds left.

"I was pursuing the rebound," Williams said. "I don’t think LSU even knew it was a foul until the whistle was blown. They kept playing. I don’t know. I can’t tell you because I was focused on rebounding. I felt a shoulder go into my chin. I was on the ground.

“Next thing you know, I hear a whistle and they were already down the court. I thought they were playing and it was another foul.

"I couldn't believe it."

Barnes said he was signaling to Turner to call a timeout, and he bemoaned the NCAA rule that allows only players to call time in a live-ball situation.

"Lamonte, from the time he got the ball, I think he made his mind up that he was going to pull up and shoot it, which was not a good decision, but at that point in time, he's not worried about looking at me," Barnes said.

LSU, of course, deserves plenty of credit for being the rare team able to force Tennessee out of its comfort zone.

"Give them credit," Williams said. "We had silly turnovers. We had a few tough shots where we just didn't take care of the ball. I had five turnovers myself; that's something that can't happen."

LSU coach Will Wade said he wanted the Tigers to clog the lane on defense when certain Tennessee players had the ball and turn up the pressure on others.

"I think we were able to make them into some one-on-one players, which is what we wanted," Wade said. "They obviously made some great plays. Grant Williams made some great plays, Schofield was just torching us. But we set back in the lane, we didn't guard a couple guys. We heated them up, we had good ball pressure and just did a nice job."

Still, even through the meltdown, it was easy to see why Tennessee has a 24-3 record and remains tied atop the SEC with LSU and Kentucky. Schofield poured in 27 points, and the Vols hit big shot after big shot to temporarily quiet a deafening PMAC crowd.

"At the end of the day, no matter what, we were still in a position to win," Schofield said. "You can't point fingers at anybody; it's a collective game. There's just a lot of scenarios, but at the end of the day we didn't do what we needed to win the game."