Welcome to Highlights, where we'll break down significant plays from LSU's last football game.
LSU 42, Rice 10
How It Happened
Tigers re-established offensive identity: LSU needed to reset things offensively on Saturday night, breaking out of the rut that had produced an average of 264.6 total yards in the Tigers' previous three games.
Ed Orgeron had said Monday that he thought the offense had lost its identity since LSU's 36-16 win over Georgia on Oct. 13, and he said that maybe as a coaching staff they were trying to do too much and they needed to simplify.
Against Rice, there were flashes of that Georgia game — a steady balance of run and pass that produced 552 total offensive yards (the second-most of the season) and explosive pass plays.
The Owls' defense entered the game ranked 116th nationally in scoring defense (37.5 points allowed per game).
"We had a good week evaluating what we were doing with our offense," Orgeron said. "We simplified. Our guys knew what to do. We did the things that we could do well, and you could see it."
Or as senior running back Nick Brossette said: "We definitely got our mojo back tonight."
LSU uncharacteristically elected to receive to start the game, and the Tigers scored a touchdown on their first drive of the game for the first time since a 19-3 win over Mississippi State on Oct. 20.
In that opening drive was LSU's offensive identity: successful runs that set up deep play-action passes, although the Tigers wouldn't connect on the first try.
Here, on third-and-4 at the LSU 37, is the kind of run that allows LSU to take its shots downfield. Brossette rushes 13 yards through a wide-open hole to midfield, picking up a third-down conversion. The offense is already in up-tempo mode, the conversion helps keep Rice on its heels.
All offensive blocks are accounted for on the run, and each of them is effectively executed. Right tackle Austin Deculus pancakes the Owls defensive end, and tight end Foster Moreau (pointed out in GIF) picks up the rushing Rice safety and steers him toward the sideline.
In its three previous games, LSU hadn't been able to keep its opponents off balance because the Tigers struggled to convert on third down. LSU was a combined 17 of 48 (35.4 percent) on third downs against Mississippi State, Alabama and Arkansas.
Against Rice? LSU was 5 of 8 (62.5 percent) on third down conversions.
Immediately after Brossette's run, LSU snaps the ball quick, and Burrow launches a deep pass to Justin Jefferson along the right sideline that goes right through Jefferson's arms.
It was a rare drop for Jefferson, who had caught a 40-yard touchdown on a similar play the week before against Arkansas.
Seven plays later, LSU cashed in on a 3-yard touchdown run from Clyde Edwards-Helaire. Perhaps against a tougher opponent, such a recovery would not have been as easy.
But two drives later, LSU connected on its explosive pass play.
It's second-and-1 at the Rice 38, and Brossette has just set the pace with a nine-yard run. With the option to run or pass, offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger elects to go play-action, and Burrow throws a 38-yard touchdown pass to 6-foot-7 Stephen Sullivan, who reaches over his defender in the end zone.
Burrow nearly had four seconds to throw the touchdown pass — pocket protection that he hasn't had most of this season. Rice recorded one sack, which is the least LSU has surrendered in a game since Ole Miss recorded one sack in a 45-16 Tigers victory on Sept. 29.
The Rebels' defense has also struggled this season; they're ranked 113th nationally with a defense that allows 36.3 points per game.
LSU will finish the regular season against a much stouter defense in Texas A&M, which ranks 34th nationally with 22.3 points allowed per game.
Clearly, it will be more difficult for the Tigers to establish the key pieces of its offensive identity; but after several weeks of struggles, LSU got its refresher course against Rice.
Breaking down Brennan: Backup quarterback Myles Brennan made his much-anticipated season debut toward the end of the third quarter, and he finished the game 4 of 6 passing for 65 yards.
Orgeron has called Brennan a "championship quarterback" — someone who can sling the football with a "tremendous arm."
So how did the 6-foot-5, 183-pound true sophomore look?
Well, at first, he forced a pass that'll probably draw a post-game conversation with Moreau.
On first-and-10 at the LSU 20, Brennan rolls out on a play-action bootleg and overthrows Moreau on an out route toward the sideline.
Perhaps anxiety pushed some extra mustard behind the throw; but Brennan also tries to fit the pass in front of the quickly-closing Rice defensive back, George Nyakwol, who gets a pretty good lick on Moreau.
Two plays later, Brennan found a rhythm. He completed a short-range pass to running back Lanard Fournette for a first down, and then he completed a 16-yard pass to Terrace Marshall to the LSU 47.
Brennan's throw to Marshall appeared to be thrown intentionally toward Marshall's back shoulder, demonstrating accuracy and savvy.
Rice cornerback Brandon Douglas-Dotson tries to jump the route toward the inside of the field, and Brennan's pass allows Marshall to slip past Douglas-Dotson for extra yardage.
Three plays later, Brennan threw a third-down slant route that was a little behind Jontre Kirklin, and the Tigers punted.
On the next possession, Brennan demonstrated some of the arm strength Orgeron had been talking up.
On second-and-9 at the LSU 45, Brennan steps into the pocket and fires a long hitch pass to Jefferson that travels nearly 30 yards in the air. The route, which demands arm strength, winds up picking up 39 yards and sets up LSU's final touchdown of the game.
And what did Orgeron think of the performance of his quarterback of the future?
"I think he did well," Orgeron said. "He was a little rusty at first, those first couple of throws. But after, he got the hang of it. I asked him after the game how he felt. He said, 'It felt good to get hit.'"