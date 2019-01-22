LSU spring football is less than two months away.
The Tigers will begin spring football practice March 7, the athletic department announced Tuesday morning, which will kick-start the 15 practices that precede the spring football game.
The spring game will be April 6 at 1 p.m. in Tiger Stadium.
LSU will also host its Pro Day on March 22, and the annual LSU coaches clinic will run from March 28-29.
LSU finished the 2018 season 10-3 overall with a Fiesta Bowl victory over Central Florida, and the Tigers return 16 starters (eight offense, eight defense) into the 2019 season.
The Tigers finished No. 6 in the final AP Top 25 poll, and the team will likely start within the top 10 to start the 2019 season.
Here is the full list of LSU's spring practice dates:
Week 1: March 7, 9
Week 2: March 12, 14, 16
Week 3: March 19, 21, 23
Week 4: March 26, 28, 30
Week 5: April 2, 4, 5
Spring game: April 6