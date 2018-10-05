Depth on the offensive line arrived at the right time for LSU, which will face its toughest defensive front of the season against Florida.

Starting left tackle Saahdiq Charles is back after missing the last two games due to undisclosed reasons; starting center Lloyd Cushenberry will continue to play after Ed Orgeron first listed him as "very questionable" on Monday; and injured starting left guard Garrett Brumfield will be replaced either by sophomore Donavaughn Campbell or true freshman Chasen Hines, with former starting right tackle Adrian Magee at the ready to provide depth.

Starting right guard Damien Lewis and right tackle Austin Deculus have started in the last three games, and the entire offensive line will have to hold off an aggressive Florida defensive line in order give LSU its best shot at remaining undefeated.

Defensive coordinator Todd Grantham was on Dan Mullen's Missisippi State staff last season, when the Bulldogs beat LSU 37-7 while holding the offense to 270 total yards.

Now, Grantham's Gator defense ranks in the nation's Top 25 in total defense (311 yards allowed per game, 19th), scoring defense (14 points allowed per game, ninth) and total sacks (15, 14th), while forcing 14 turnovers, tied with Kansas for the most in the country.

Can't see video below? Click here.

The LSU offense will have to fend off Florida defensive linemen Jachai Polite (four sacks, 23rd nationally) and Jabari Zuniga (3½, 38th) in order to keep quarterback Joe Burrow from either getting sacked or throwing his first interception of the season.

Burrow's unblemished touchdown-interception ratio has made him a target in Gainesville.

"We're gonna have to make him make mistakes and kind of rattle him a little bit.” Florida safety Donavan Stiner said.