Former LSU infielder Kramer Robertson is going to the postseason show.
The St. Louis Cardinals have added Robertson to their postseason travel squad for their National League wild card game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. The game is set for 7:10 p.m. Wednesday on TBS. The winner advances to play the San Francisco Giants in the National League division series starting Friday.
Major league playoff teams are limited to 26-man active rosters, but are also permitted to carry extra players on their travel squads. Robertson would have the opportunity to be called up to the active roster if the Cardinals needed to make a change during the postseason.
The son of LSU women's basketball coach Kim Mulkey, Robertson played at LSU from 2014-17 and received All-American and All-Southeastern Conference recognition. A fourth-round draft selection by St. Louis in 2017, he played this season for the Memphis Redbirds, the Cardinals’ Class AAA affiliate, batting .253 with 22 doubles, four triples, 11 home runs, 62 RBI, 11 stolen bases and 66 runs scored.
Robertson led LSU to a runner-up finish in the 2017 College World Series as the Tigers’ shortstop, batting .307 with 18 doubles, three triples, eight homers, 43 RBI, nine stolen bases and an NCAA-best 85 runs scored.
Three other former Tigers were on active major league playoff rosters to start the postseason: third baseman Alex Bregman of the Houston Astros, pitcher Kevin Gausman of the San Francisco Giants and second baseman DJ LeMahieu of the New York Yankees, who were eliminated 6-2 Tuesday by the Boston Red Sox.
A total of 40 former LSU Tigers have played for MLB playoff teams since 1990, 13 of them members of World Series championship teams.