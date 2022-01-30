They call Joe Burrow unflappable. 'Cool' in the clutch moments. Not phased by the height of the moment or the height of a game.
On Sunday, Burrow once again showed the cool, calm and collected demeanor as his team trailed 21-3 midway through the second quarter.
For the second straight game, Burrow needed to get the Bengals in a position to kick a game winning field goal, and once again he delivered when his team needed him most.
Now, Burrow and the Bengals are Super Bowl bound.
Since entering college back in 2015, spending his first three years with the Ohio State Buckeyes and the last two with the LSU, Burrow has never lost a game played in the month of January as a starting quarterback.
The sample size is rather small, but in six games played in January, Burrow has won all six matchups, averaging nearly 358 yards passing and has scored 18 total touchdowns.
Three of those wins have come this post season, an additional one came early in January against these same Chiefs, and the other two were: vs. UCF following the 2018 season and the 2020 National Championship Game against Clemson.
In 2018 Joe Burrow transferred to LSU and won an offseason battle for the starting job.As of January, 2022, Joe Burrow has: - Won a CFP title & Heisman- Ended the Bengals' 31-year playoff win drought- Upset Chiefs/Mahomes in AFC Championship- Earned a berth in Super Bowl 56— Jeff Nowak (@Jeff_Nowak) January 30, 2022
In addition to being undefeated in January, Burrow also became the first quarterback in NFL History to make a Super Bowl within his first two seasons after being selected as the number one overall pick.
It is a historic season once again for Joe Burrow, who continues to re-write the history books after doing much of the same in his final year with the LSU Tigers.