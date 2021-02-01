Another recognition for Jaden Hill arrived Monday morning as Baseball America named the LSU pitcher a first-team preseason All-American.
Hill has now made three preseason first-team All-American lists, with Collegiate Baseball Newspaper and Perfect Game also selecting Hill for their first teams. D1 Baseball named him to its third team.
Baseball America, which ranked LSU No. 10 in the country, polled 16 major league scouting departments to create its All-American teams. Vanderbilt and Louisville had the most selections with four each.
Hill, a junior right-hander, will join LSU's weekend rotation for the first time since an elbow injury ended his freshman year. Pitching out of the bullpen last season, he allowed one hit in 11⅔ innings. Opponents batted .028 (1-for-36) against him.