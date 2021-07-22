Michael Cherry waited 1,822 agonizing days for a chance to make the 2020 U.S. Olympic track and field team.
So when the opportunity finally came on the evening of June 27, a year later because of the COVID pandemic, the seven-time LSU All-American went out and seized the opportunity.
The 26-year-old Cherry, who thought he had earned a spot in the 400 meters final at the 2016 Trials only to be left out, wasn’t about to let this one get away when he settled into the blocks in Eugene, Oregon.
Executing the race of his life perfectly, Cherry stayed just off the pace for the first 300 meters before taking a slight lead at the top of the stretch over Michael Norman, who was running in the lane to his right.
Norman pulled away in the final 50 meters to win in 44.07 seconds, but Cherry took second with a personal-record time of 44.35 to earn a ticket to the Tokyo Olympics — allowing him to shake the bitter memories that had lingered since 2016.
Cherry will again be in the eight-man 4x400-meter relay pool for the U.S. team that will be heavily favored to take gold, but it’s a different feel this time. He’ll be joined by former LSU star Vernon Norwood after his fifth-place finish in the 400 final at the Trials.
Being a part of the USA’s relay pool for three World championships helped ease Cherry’s pain a little, but making his first Olympic team was clearly a career-changer for the native of Chesapeake, Virginia.
“Being in the World championships was a relief, but the one dragon I hadn’t slayed was the Olympic team,” said Cherry, who now trains in Los Angeles. “The first dragon was slayed when I made the final. After that, there was no way I was not going to make the team.”
Just like that, in less than 45 seconds, a second dragon was slain.
Until that moment, Cherry had been labeled as a relay runner even though he claimed the silver medal in the open 400 at the 2018 World indoor championships.
Athletes, especially the elite ones, don’t like to be pigeon-holed because the phrase, “Yeah, you’re great at this,” is usually followed by a “but …”
Cherry has four World championships medals — two gold and two silver — to prove it.
Before that, Cherry, a transfer from Florida State who had just completed his junior season at LSU, thought he had a shot at competing in the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games.
He thought he had reached the final when Gil Roberts, who was ruled to have false-started in the semifinal Cherry was in, was allowed to run after filing a protest and placed second.
Cherry finished fifth in his heat with a PR of 44.81 seconds, but he would have been fourth and in the final had USA Track & Field officials not overturned the false-start ruling on Roberts nearly two hours later.
“When I got to the hotel, I thought I was in,” Cherry said. “That was the first time me and (LSU) coach (Dennis) Shaver had an emotional moment in the hotel lobby. We worked so hard for that moment, it was sad.
“The next day, I had to sit in the bleachers and watch,” he said.
As it turned out, David Verburg ran a slightly slower time (44.82) in the final than Cherry did in his semifinal heat to take the third and final spot on the U.S. team that went to Rio.
Cherry said he took off the LSU jersey he wore that day and wrote on his number bib that he wasn’t going to let that happen to him again.
It reads: "Remember, they robbed you/Never Again 2020."
It was, he said, a constant reminder to himself to never leave anything to chance and make every final at a USATF championship from that point on.
Cherry proved it at the trials last month, posting times of 44.86 seconds in the first round and 44.50 in the semifinals to easily make the final.
“I’ve been on fire this year, so I was confident I would make it,” he said. “I’ve had some success and I’m healthier, for sure.
“Then, I started thinking about always being called the relay guy that could put down good splits. I had to prove myself as an individual and I kind of became known as a good 400-meter runner across the board.”
Now that he’s earned his spot on the team, Cherry believes the American trio of himself, Norman and Randolph Ross — the third-place finisher at the Trials — can all make the medals stand in the open 400.
Ross, who won the NCAA title last month for North Carolina A&T, has the world’s fastest time this year at 43.85 seconds. Norman’s 44.07 in the Trials final is second and Cherry is fourth with his 44.35 PR.
Interestingly, LSU sophomore Noah Williams has the third-fastest time in the world this year with a 44.30, but he bowed out in the semifinals at the Trials.
“I feel good about our chances,” Cherry said. “No one is really dominating the 400 this year, so I feel it’s an open race and anybody can win … anybody can medal.
“It’s about who can put it together the best. I’m going to run my best race, and hopefully, that will put me on the podium.”