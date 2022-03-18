These last few months around LSU football have been about rebuilding the program. There are new coaches, new staff members, new players and new ideas inside the facility, all meant to return the team to championship contention.

That dynamic makes for an intriguing spring. The coaches spent the last month watching film, but they haven’t seen the players live in pads. So once LSU starts practice next Thursday, there will be position battles all over the field.

While LSU reconstructed the roster this offseason, it needs players who were already on the team to take the next step in their development.

Here are five returning players who could push for larger roles during spring practice, which ends April 23 with the annual spring game.

Mike Jones, LB, R-Jr.

Leading tackler Damone Clark’s departure left a hole in the middle of the defense. LSU persuaded Micah Baskerville to come back for his fifth season, which helped, but other than him, the Tigers don’t have much experience at inside linebacker.

Jones transferred from Clemson last spring to play inside. He needed time to adjust from a hybrid nickel role, then LSU changed its defense and Jones started the last five games. He recorded five tackles against Alabama and Texas A&M as he played both inside and on the edge.

+5 A wedding, ‘Blue Gun’ and learning to coach: Brian Kelly and Mike Denbrock’s days at GVSU Brian Kelly and Mike Denbrock first met as graduate assistants in 1987. They spent seven more years together at Grand Valley State, learning how to coach alongside each other as they developed the principles that carried them to LSU.

LSU also has freshman Greg Penn III — who Clark said “is going to be an All-American” — sophomore Josh White, Virginia transfer West Weeks, South Carolina transfer Kolbe Fields and four-star DeMario Tolan. Then five-star prospect Harold Perkins arrives this summer.

They’ll all compete, but Jones has appeared in 42 games during his career, possibly giving him an edge.

Garrett Dellinger, OL, Soph.

The entire offensive line is wide open entering spring practice. All five spots are unsettled, and though LSU signed six offensive linemen — two transfers and four incoming freshmen — it needs multiple starters to emerge from players who were already on the roster.

Dellinger, a former top 100 recruit, makes a prime candidate. He played in 12 games last season, starting three of them at left tackle and one at left guard. Three of those starts came over the last three weeks of the regular season.

Dellinger arrived at LSU as a tackle, and that remains his natural position, but his experience at guard could give him an opportunity to play elsewhere. Offensive line coach Brad Davis even included Dellinger in a group of six players learning how to play center as Davis cross-trains about half of LSU’s linemen.

Malik Nabers, WR, Soph.

LSU sports news in your inbox If you're a Tiger fan you won't want to miss this newsletter. Sign up today. e-mail address * Sign Up

LSU has become a wide receiver factory with Justin Jefferson, Ja’Marr Chase and Kayshon Boutte, among others. Nabers looks like the next in line, and LSU will need someone to take attention away from Boutte, who appears set to return from a season-ending ankle injury.

After missing the first two games of his freshman year with a shoulder injury, Nabers’ production steadily increased last fall. He finished with 28 receptions for 417 yards and four touchdowns. Against ULM, Nabers recorded 143 yards, making him one of 10 freshmen with a 100-yard receiving game in school history.

0:26 +2 What does QB Jayden Daniels bring to LSU? Film review shows dynamic skill set He can spin away from pressure and keep his eyes downfield. He can take off and carve defenses, using his long legs to outrun everybody. He ca…

LSU has plenty of wide receivers, making this one of the most talented positions on the roster. Senior Jaray Jenkins has been steady. Jack Bech, Brian Thomas Jr. and Chris Hilton can also take another step. Sophomore Kyren Lacy transferred from UL.

But Nabers, who didn’t even play his senior year of high school, will be firmly in the mix.

Jaquelin Roy, DT, Jr.

As a backup to senior Neil Farrell Jr. last season, Roy quietly finished with 30 tackles, including six for a loss, and 1.5 sacks. Roy appeared in every game, and when Farrell opted out of the Texas Bowl, he started for the first time.

With Farrell and senior Glen Logan moving on, Roy now has the chance to become a consistent starter on what should be another talented and deep defensive line headlined by former five-star Maason Smith and edge rushers BJ Ojulari and Ali Gaye.

Depending on what defensive front coordinator Matt House uses — he has only said he wants to be multiple — LSU will need another interior lineman. It'll also consider Missouri transfer Mekhi Wingo, junior Jacobian Guillory, junior Joseph Evans and redshirt freshman Bryce Langston.

Here's what Brian Kelly looked for when he assembled LSU football's new coaching staff Once Brian Kelly arrived to introduce his assistant coaches last week, he offered an explanation. Over a month had passed since Kelly complete…

John Emery, RB, R-Jr.

After missing the entire 2021 season because of academic ineligibility, Emery feels eager to finally reach the potential he once showed as a five-star recruit. All indications are that he embraced the offseason program and resolved his academic issues.

The Tigers also signed Penn State transfer Noah Cain, but he won’t join the team until this summer, giving Emery an opportunity to assert himself in the backfield. Rising sophomores Corey Kiner and Armoni Goodwin will also compete for playing time.

Perhaps LSU’s new staff can finally unlock Emery, who averaged 4.96 yards per carry over his first two seasons. He has speed, and he believed he improved as a pass-catcher. At one time last year, former offensive coordinator Jake Peetz envisioned using him like Christian McCaffrey.