The LSU band doesn't play 'Neck' at Tigers home games anymore, but the student section proved on Saturday that won't stop that well-known chant.

The student section could be heard loudly yelling the vulgar, five-word chant over a different song as LSU faced off with Georgia at Tiger Stadium.

Warning, the video below contains vulgar language. Can't see video below? Click here.

The LSU Athletic Department once banned the band’s rendition of Cameo’s and Dem Franchize Boyz’s “Talkin’ Out Da Side of Ya Neck” in 2010 after the student section replaced the original lyric, “Oh oh talkin’ out the side of your neck,” with a sexually vulgar line. The line not only was heard throughout the stadium but broadcast on nationally televised games.

The band brought the song back in 2013 and has since been selective in performing it.

One attempt to curb bad fan behavior was the LSU Athletic Department’s 2013 “Tradition Matters” campaign. Stadium workers passed out thousands of “tradition matters” stickers and flyers in an effort to persuade students to not tarnish longtime chants and songs with vulgarities. Cheerleaders hoisted “Keep it Clean” signs into the air amid their flip flops and stunts.

LSU coach Ed Orgeron earlier this season said he likes the song, but not what comes with it.

"You know that's not my business," the coach said in response. "But I kind of like the song. I don't like some of the words of it, I gotta say that. I don't. I like the tune. I think it gets everybody fired up."

The song was played as players exited Tiger Stadium after LSU's 45-21 win against Texas A&M in November 2017, but some fans, even then, couldn't resist belting out the sexually vulgar line.