SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — The LSU women's golf team came up short of a season-long goal, finishing 11th in the stroke play portion of the NCAA championships to miss a berth in the tournament's match play competition by five strokes.
Junior Ingrid Lindblad, who won the SEC individual title and led LSU to its first SEC team title in 30 years, shot a final-round 70 to tie for third at 1-under par 287.
Coach Garrett Runion said several players experienced illness this week that impacted their play. Junior Latanna Stone, one of LSU's top three golfers, was subbed out of Monday's final round.
World No. 1 amateur Rose Zhang shot 6 under 282 to win the NCAA individual title as Stanford finished first in stroke play.