After a rough first two weekends, the LSU softball team seems to have turned things around and is headed in the other direction.
Taking two of three games from No. 2 Alabama should boost the Tigers in the rankings, too, and boost their confidence going into a time-constrained week. The Tigers play Southeastern Louisiana at 6 p.m. Tuesday, then hit the road for a weekend series at Texas.
There’s little doubt the Tigers (19-7) broke through a pressure barrier, nearly sweeping the Tide before falling 2-1 in the Sunday finale. Coach Beth Torina said her team embraced the challenge of playing the 20-0 Tide with a "why not us?" attitude.
“They were really prepared for the weekend and showed that,” Torina said. “They had a great plan and executed it (Saturday). That was the message we gave them all week. (Hitting coach Howard) Dobson said it to me first. I said, ‘They’re 20-0,’ and he said, ‘They’re going to lose at some point; why wouldn’t we be the ones to beat them?’ ”
The doubleheader sweep on Saturday (13-6, 5-1) ended a six-game losing streak to Alabama. Georgia Clark hit three home runs in the doubleheader, including a grand slam in the second game, and LSU got a huge pitching performance from Raelin Chaffin, who allowed one runner in a complete-game one-hitter in her first Southeastern Conference start.
In the first game, LSU knocked out All-American Montana Fouts and rallied from behind twice, compiling 15 hits against three Alabama pitchers. Six LSU batters had at least two hits, led by Raeleen Gutierrez with three. Clark hit a two-run homer and Taylor Pleasants a three-run shot, her third.
Clark took over the team lead in home runs (nine) and RBIs (34) with Shelbi Sunseri missing nearly the entire series. Sunseri hit a foul ball that caromed off her face in her first at-bat of the opener and did not play the rest of the weekend.
Torina said Sunseri could have played Sunday but was held out as a precaution.
LSU (14-7) had its last three games in the Memphis Tournament canceled because of weather last weekend.
Outfielder Cam Goodman is the Lions’ leading hitter at .426 with 14 steals in 15 attempts, and infielder Madison Rayner is hitting .421. Outfielder and leadoff hitter Aeriyl Mass is batting .345 with 16 steals in 18 attempts.
Everyone in the Lions' starting lineup has at least one stolen base. Lexi Johnson has four homers and 15 RBIs, both team highs. SLU has 10 homers in 21 games.
“Southeastern can run well and do a lot of things well,” Torina said. “It’s a tough start to the week going against them after an off day then traveling to Texas.”
Coffey percolating
Sophomore third baseman and leadoff hitter Danieca Coffey has come on strong offensively and defensively, taking over the team lead in batting average at .458. She went five for eight against Alabama with three runs scored and two RBI. She raised her on-base percentage to .531 and leads the team with eight steals.
Coffey has also shown improvement in the field playing third base for the first time in her career. She had a team-high eight errors entering the weekend but handled seven chances flawlessly against Alabama, extending her streak without a miscue to six games.
“She’s worked hard for every inch she’s gotten, to clean up her defense and be in the offensive spot she is,” Torina said. “She’s an exciting player. I love what she’s doing for us offensively. I’m starting to see so many good things coming around for her on the defensive side too.
Coffey, a sophomore from Richwood, Texas, played second base last year as a freshman.
“My confidence has grown a lot,” Coffey said. “I do defense with coach a lot; everything I do I look to her, and she always gives me reassurance, always makes me feel better no matter what happens.”