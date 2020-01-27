LSU Texas Basketball

LSU forward Trendon Watford (2) looks to shoot past Texas forward Jericho Sims (20) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

 Eric Gay

LSU power forward Trendon Watford was named Monday morning the Southeastern Conference freshman of the week, the league announced.

The 6-foot-9, 235-pound Watford scored 38 points and picked off 12 rebounds in LSU's twin two-point wins over Florida and Texas, the latter in the Big 12/SEC Challenge on Saturday in Austin.

He also had four assists and two blocked shots and was 15 of 22 from the field for 68.1% and 6 of 10 from the free-throw line for 60.0% against the Gators and Longhorns.

At Texas, Watford scored a career-high 22 points in going 9 of 15 from the floor (60.0%) and added six rebounds in LSU's 69-67 victory — stretching the Tigers' winning streak to eight games.

His final two points came when he stepped to the free-throw line and calmly converted a one-and-one with 16.5 seconds to play and LSU clinging to a two-point lead.

In an 84-82 win over Florida last Tuesday night, Watford made six of seven field-goal attempts (85.7%) and was 2 of 3 from the free-throw line for 14 points. He also had six rebounds.

For the season, the Birmingham, Alabama, native is averaging 13.2 points, 68 rebounds and 1.8 assists a game.

