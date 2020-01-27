LSU power forward Trendon Watford was named Monday morning the Southeastern Conference freshman of the week, the league announced.

The 6-foot-9, 235-pound Watford scored 38 points and picked off 12 rebounds in LSU's twin two-point wins over Florida and Texas, the latter in the Big 12/SEC Challenge on Saturday in Austin.

He also had four assists and two blocked shots and was 15 of 22 from the field for 68.1% and 6 of 10 from the free-throw line for 60.0% against the Gators and Longhorns.

At Texas, Watford scored a career-high 22 points in going 9 of 15 from the floor (60.0%) and added six rebounds in LSU's 69-67 victory — stretching the Tigers' winning streak to eight games.

His final two points came when he stepped to the free-throw line and calmly converted a one-and-one with 16.5 seconds to play and LSU clinging to a two-point lead.

In an 84-82 win over Florida last Tuesday night, Watford made six of seven field-goal attempts (85.7%) and was 2 of 3 from the free-throw line for 14 points. He also had six rebounds.

For the season, the Birmingham, Alabama, native is averaging 13.2 points, 68 rebounds and 1.8 assists a game.