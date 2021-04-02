Inside LSU’s team meeting room late Thursday night, coach Paul Mainieri shook his head and rubbed his face. As he explained why LSU might be off to its worst start in the Southeastern Conference since 1969, Mainieri nudged his hat up his forehead.

As he often does, Mainieri pulled from his experiences. Last week, for example, he referenced 2008, a season in which LSU fell to 6-11-1 in the conference before going on a 23-game winning streak to reach the College World Series. Mainieri hoped for a similar turnaround this year.

But Thursday night, after LSU lost 13-1 to No. 1 Vanderbilt in the opening game of their weekend series, Mainieri recalled 2007, his first year as LSU’s coach.

That season, Mainieri had to regularly start four true freshmen. The Tigers went 29-26-1. They didn’t make the postseason, needing another year for the young core to adjust.

“Even though it was hard to accept some days, they got better because of it,” Mainieri said. “Some of these young kids we’re playing out there, they're going to get better because of it, but it’s hard to take it some days. Today was a really hard day.”

Similar to 2007, Mainieri has played a slew of underclassmen. Four true freshmen appeared in the starting lineup Friday night against Vanderbilt, as well as three sophomores who before this season had never played a conference game because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Only the three junior position players on the roster — left fielder Gavin Dugas, designated hitter Cade Beloso and center fielder Giovanni DiGiacomo — entered the year with at-bats against SEC pitchers. Beloso has struggled, and DiGiacomo has missed almost the entire season with a strained hamstring.

“I think the first time around this league, there’s an adjustment physically, there’s an adjustment skillswise, there’s an adjustment mentally,” Mainieri said. “I mean, for seven of the nine players in our lineup, this is the first time through the SEC. There’s a huge adjustment in a lot of ways for them.”

The adjustment has proved startling. After five close losses to Mississippi State and Tennessee, the 13-1 loss to Vanderbilt marked LSU’s first blowout defeat within the conference this season. The Commodores tallied a season-high 17 hits. The Tigers had four.

Now 1-6 in the league, LSU is tied with Auburn for last in the SEC West before it plays Vanderbilt again at 8 p.m. Friday.

“We’ve got to answer back as quickly as possible,” freshman right fielder Dylan Crews said. “That’s a really good ball club over there, but we’re a really good team, too. We’ve got to get some runners on base and score some runs. It’s hard to defend 17 hits, but we’ve got to get on base and score runs.”

That — run production — has essentially been LSU’s biggest problem during conference games so far. The Tigers average 8.7 runs per game against teams outside the SEC, a number that has dropped to three within the league. In four of LSU’s seven conference games, it has scored less than two runs.

The Tigers relied on home runs throughout their nonconference schedule, at one point hitting the most in the country, but those have dipped, too. LSU has seven homers against SEC teams, and five of those have been solo shots, possibly because pitchers are more likely to throw fastballs with the bases empty. Now, Arkansas leads the country in home runs with 46, two more than LSU.

Without the barrage of home runs, experienced pitchers have exposed LSU’s offensive flaws. Against SEC teams, the Tigers are batting .221 with 78 strikeouts — the most in the league — and a .283 on-base percentage. They rank near the bottom in batting average (13th), slugging percentage (13th), on-base percentage (14th) and runs scored (13th) during conference games.

The pitching staff has struggled at times as well. It ranks ninth in ERA (5.23), 12th in strikeouts (53) and 11th in walks allowed (32), the majority coming last weekend, when LSU issued 23 walks or hit by pitches against Tennessee.

"We're too talented to give people free things," junior pitcher Jaden Hill said, "and this league is too tough."

LSU will likely improve with more experience, but the SEC doesn’t relent, especially in a year in which college baseball has surged with talent because of the shortened major league draft.

Over the next four weeks, the Tigers have to play No. 21 Kentucky, No. 8 South Carolina, No. 2 Ole Miss and No. 4 Arkansas. And Friday night, they face sophomore pitcher Jack Leiter, who might go first overall this summer.

“I think we’ve got some really good players in that group,” Mainieri said. “They’re going to continue to get better, but they're going to have to endure it.”